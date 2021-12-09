Late for Work 12/9: When Could Ja'Wuan James Be Ready to Play?

Ravens' Track Record Shows Counting Them Out Would Be Premature

The Ravens (8-4) are currently in first place in the AFC North, the No. 3 seed in the conference, and only three teams in the league have fewer losses.

But as we all know, Lamar Jackson and the offense have been struggling for weeks, the absurdly long list of starters suffering season-ending injuries keeps growing, and the team has a tough remaining schedule that includes games against the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Every team remaining on the schedule is at .500 or above.

The writing on the wall says the Ravens' playoff aspirations are doomed.

However, given the Ravens' track record of overcoming adversity, not only this season but in years past, that writing had better be in pencil. The challenges facing the Ravens are undeniable, but so is the franchise's grit.

Zrebiec said there's no better lesson on why it is premature to make a final determination on a team's Super Bowl chances at this stage than the 2012 Ravens.

"That team started fast and then was fading just as quickly," Zrebiec wrote. "They lost three consecutive games to start December. Joe Flacco and the offense were such a mess that [Head Coach John] Harbaugh fired Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron after a Week 14 loss.

"Everybody knows what happened next: Flacco got scorching hot, the Ravens got a few players back from injury, including middle linebacker and team leader Ray Lewis, and they embarked on a Super Bowl run. That team didn't look any more championship-worthy at this point of the season than the current Ravens do."

The Ravens weren't in the best place heading into the final stretch the past two seasons either, but they finished strong and made the playoffs both times.

"The 2020 Ravens were 6-5, beset by a COVID-19 outbreak, and seemingly going nowhere fast, when they won their final five games of the regular season," Zrebiec wrote. "Two years earlier, the Ravens entered Week 15 with a 7-6 record, a rookie quarterback learning on the fly and questions on both sides of the ball. They won their final three games and an AFC North title."

ESPN analyst and former Raven Robert Griffin III acknowledged that concern about Baltimore's offense and injuries is warranted, but he said the team shouldn't be counted out.

"They're 8-4. You know how many teams wish they could be 8-4 right now with what the Ravens have been through?" Griffin said on "Get Up." "They're the most beat-up team in the league and they keep finding ways to win games.