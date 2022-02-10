Late for Work 2/10: Pundit Says Check Expectations for Signing Outside Free Agents

Ray Lewis, Former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Discuss Super Bowl Anxiety

ESPN interviewed 16 players and coaches about the anxiety of being in the Super Bowl, including Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees.

Lewis, who helped the Ravens win two Super Bowls and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXXV, said: "I always had a confident, nervous energy. It was never like the game was too big or anxiety kicked in. It was never that for me, it was always in the moment, I was so in the moment.

"Rod Woodson used to tell me all the time, 'You got to calm down, sugar, you got to calm down.' Because I was just always ready for the moment. ... Let's get through all of these flags and fly cross and let's get the ball snapped. In all of my career, I would tell you this, I was always prepared to lead."

Pees was the Ravens Defensive Coordinator for Super Bowl XLVII and went to three Super Bowls as a coach with the New England Patriots. He said the key is "do your normal routine."

"The very first Super Bowl I went to, with New England, Bill Belichick did an incredible job of talking to the players — because they had already been to one the year before and two years prior to that — of telling the guys in the pregame, don't go out and get all hyped up and spend all your energy in the pregame because it's the Super Bowl. Guys are going out there, they're all amped up and all this stuff and all excited and going 110 miles an hour in pregame," Pees said.