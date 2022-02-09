Mailbag: Will the Ravens Pursue Tyrann Mathieu?

Downing: The veteran pass rusher had a solid season in Baltimore. He finished with 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Those numbers are far from the best years of his career, but he still was a productive and disruptive player at times. The Ravens may be interested in keeping him in Baltimore, especially after fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser tore his Achilles in the final game of the season. (The Ravens hope to have Bowser back in training camp, but last season showed that recovery timelines are tricky).

Something to remember with Houston, however, is that the Ravens signed him midway through training camp after he sat on the market for a few months. The two sides could opt to go that route again this year, which would give the Ravens time to address the position in free agency and the draft, while also seeing how Bowser progresses in his recovery. If the Ravens stock up on young pass rushers in the draft, then they may opt to pass on re-signing Houston. But if they fill other needs this offseason and then Bowser looks like he won't be ready for the start of the season, then a late-summer reunion with Houston could make sense, assuming he's still available and willing at that point.