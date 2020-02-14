Late for Work 2/14: This First-Round Wide Receiver Is a 'Perfect Fit' for Ravens

When watching Higgins' highlight reel, it's easy to understand why Ravens fans might salivate at the thought of adding him to an offense that led the NFL in scoring in 2019.

"Higgins has the size to box out smaller defensive backs and the physicality to handle press coverage," Stevens wrote. "When he's targeted, he attacks the football and makes impressive catches, including those in traffic and outside his frame. Though he's not a speed demon, Higgins has enough to go deep and the tracking skills to haul in those passes as well, which will force some defensive backs to give him a little cushion.

"When paired with the deep-speed capability and agility of Brown and Willie Snead, Higgins should be able to feast in short and intermediate routes as a possession and red-zone receiver. He's the type of receiver that is often open even when you think he's well-covered and that's exactly what Jackson and this Ravens offense need to sustain drives when the run isn't working."

While most mock drafts have the Ravens selecting a pass rusher or inside linebacker, our Clifton Brown wrote that wide receiver is a position to watch because Baltimore is still looking to improve its offense.

"General Manager Eric DeCosta has said he wants to take more swings at the wide receiver position, and Higgins could be tempting if still available," Brown wrote.

Trading Back in First Round Has Benefitted Ravens

Trading back in the first round has yielded mixed results for teams over the years, but as The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec noted, it's worked out well for the Ravens in the past two drafts.

In 2018, the Ravens traded back twice before finally selecting tight end Hayden Hurst with the 25th-overall pick.

"The extra draft pick capital the Ravens had because of those two trade backs gave them the confidence to move back into the first round and draft Lamar Jackson at 32 overall," Zrebiec wrote. "They also had an extra third-rounder from trades and both their third-round picks that year, tight end Andrews and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., have already made Pro Bowl teams. So it's hard to say anything but the trades served their purpose."

Last year, the Ravens traded the 22nd-overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 25 pick and additional fourth- and sixth-round selections.

"The Ravens really wanted a pass rusher, but all of the guys they had high grades on were gone by the time their pick was up. So they moved back," Zrebiec wrote. "Even at 25, they were hoping for the phone to ring so they could get more picks and move back further. But it never rang so they drafted receiver Marquise Brown at 25."

Despite not being fully recovered from offseason Lisfranc surgery, Brown had 46 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns, which tied the franchise record for touchdown catches by a rookie, set by Torrey Smith in 2011. Brown is a strong candidate to have a breakout season in 2020.

"To be honest, I was a little bit nervous that Philly might take (Brown)," DeCosta said. "But it's a calculated risk. We had some other players there that we liked. We like to make trades. It made sense to gamble, to roll the dice a little bit, so we did."

Matthew Judon Ranks High on Top Free Agents List

Matthew Judon came in at No. 13 on The Athletic's top 100 pending unrestricted free agent rankings. The outside linebacker was the fifth highest-ranked defensive front seven player behind Chris Jones, Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett.