Late for Work 2/16: Is Trading for Julio Jones a Realistic Scenario?

Making the Case for Bringing Back Yannick Ngakoue

One of the hot topics regarding the Ravens' offseason plans is what will happen with pending free-agent edge rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon. Both figure to be highly coveted, so the prevailing opinion is that the Ravens might be able to sign one of them, but not both.

Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler believes re-signing Ngakoue is the best option.

"If the Ravens lose Ngakoue and Matt Judon in the same offseason, it would almost be like starting from scratch at one of the most premium positions in the game," Schisler wrote. "One way or another the Ravens need to build their pass rush back up; however, losing the best pass rusher they have doesn't seem like a good idea.

"Ngakoue is 25 years old. If he can continue to be one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, the Ravens can absolutely justify viewing him as a core player of the franchise. If the Ravens want to rebuild the pass rush, they should allow Ngakoue to be the leader of that effort. Drafting a young outside linebacker to pair with Ngakoue is the best possible outcome."

Ngakoue has never had fewer than eight sacks in a season. He had three sacks for the Ravens in nine games last year after they acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings at mid-season for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.

"The 2020 season was a strange one for Ngakoue," Schisler wrote. "He was traded at the beginning of the year from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Vikings. He essentially played half of his season for Minnesota and half for Baltimore. A full season with the Ravens could make things go smoother for the former Pro Bowl edge rusher."

Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger wrote that Ngakoue is a candidate to have the franchise tag placed on him. PFF projected Ngakoue's franchise tag number to be $15.893 million.

"This may not be too likely, as the reason Ngakoue even found himself in Baltimore this year was because of his refusal to play on the franchise tag in Jacksonville," Spielberger wrote. "That certainly could be more indicative of his feelings about the organization than the franchise tag, however.

"But it's not impossible, and a very important wrinkle here is that Ngakoue did not negotiate a no-tag provision into his revised one-year, $12 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings (who then of course traded him to the Ravens midseason). Ngakoue agreed to take a substantial pay cut just to get out of Jacksonville, dropping his $17.788 million franchise tag all the way down to $12 million."

Judon earned $16.8 million playing under the tag in 2020.