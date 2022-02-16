Late for Work 2/16: Marcus Peters Gives Timeline for His Return

Marcus Peters Expects to Be Back By June or July
General Manager Eric DeCosta said at his press conference that All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters is "doing extremely well" in his rehab after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in the preseason, and now Peters has confirmed it.
During an appearance on Shay Calloway's show on SiriusXM, Peters said he expects to be back by June or July.
The healthy return of the ball-hawking Peters is great news for the Ravens, who had just nine interceptions last season; only four teams had fewer. Peters' 31 interceptions are the most in the league since he debuted in 2015.
Peters has been mentioned as a potential cap casualty – his cap hit of $15.5 million trails only Jackson and Ronnie Stanley – but DeCosta said he "loves" Peters and expects him to remain with the Ravens.
Calais Campbell 'Absolutely Should Be a Raven,' Femi Ayanbadejo Says
The prevailing opinion is that the Ravens need to get younger on the defensive line. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, a pending unrestricted free agent who will turn 36 a week before the 2022 season kicks off, said he will return for his 15th season.
Does that mean Campbell will be continuing his career someplace other than Baltimore? Not necessarily.
Campbell still played at a high level this season, and that's why Ravens color analyst Femi Ayanbadejo said he "absolutely should be a Raven."
"Maybe sign a two-year deal. That way you got him for two," Ayanbadejo said on Bobby Trosset's podcast. "Because if he can play at the level he did … he wasn't healthy all season but he was still rated No. 8 in the league at his position [by Pro Football Focus]; that's All-Pro level."
Campbell, who has made it clear that he's determined to win a Super Bowl before he retires, said he's not done playing during Sky Sports' broadcast of the Super Bowl in the United Kingdom.
"I can't see him going to any other organization unless they throw some serious money at him for a year, more than the Ravens would," Ayanbadejo said. "He's a Raven now. He's invested emotionally. I think it's really hard for him to have the experience he's had to go somewhere else now.
"My guess is that the Ravens and he would come to some monetary conclusion that would make both [sides] happy."
Campbell signed a two-year contract worth a reported $25 million in 2020. Campbell reportedly took a $2 million pay cut last year to help create cap space for the Ravens.
Ayanbadejo acknowledged that the Ravens need to get younger on the defensive line, but said Campbell's veteran leadership would help in the development of young players. Ayanbadejo specifically mentioned Georgia defensive tackle prospect Jordan Davis, who could be available when the Ravens are on the clock with the 14th-overall pick.
"You could bring in a kid like that and have Calais Campbell be able to tutor him, he'll be able to pass that torch right to him," Ayanbadejo said.
DeCosta, who said he talked to Campbell after the season ended and will do so again, expressed a similar sentiment about Campbell.
"I really admire Calais as a leader [and] as a player," DeCosta said. "He still plays at a high level and has a great attitude. He's great for the younger guys."
Is the Ravens' Super Bowl Window Closing?
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017, are the Ravens still a legitimate Super Bowl contender?
NFL.com's Adam Schein named nine teams with the biggest Super Bowl windows, and the Ravens did not make the list.
"Baltimore was my toughest omission," Schein wrote. "The Ravens barely missed the cut. Snake-bitten all season, they must experience better injury luck next fall."
As our Ryan Mink wrote last week, being healthier next season is the most significant factor in the Ravens getting back in the postseason mix, but the competition in the AFC is fierce.
The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are loaded with young talent. They're ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 5 on Schein's list. The Los Angeles Chargers, who just missed the playoffs this season, are No. 4, and the Tennessee Titans are No. 9.
Meanwhile, post-Super Bowl power rankings continue to come in, with NFL.com the latest outlet to release its rankings. The Ravens landed at No. 12.
"Lamar Jackson's looming contract situation stands as the biggest subplot around the Ravens as the offseason begins," NFL.com's Dan Hanzus wrote. "The quarterback is set to enter the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which means it's time to do business. Baltimore needs to lock up the former MVP to a long-term pact, then act aggressively to improve a subpar offensive line through free agency and the draft. Jackson was sacked a career-high 38 times and spent the season's final weeks on the sideline with an ankle injury. Protect your best player."
Hanzus' points are well taken. The Ravens have made it clear that they want to sign Jackson to a contract extension. DeCosta said at his season-ending press conference that they are "working at Lamar's pace."
As for the offensive line, DeCosta said upgrading the unit is "one of the points of emphasis this year."
Odafe Oweh Reportedly Has His Labrum Repaired
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh underwent shoulder surgery, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, who added that the Ravens aren't concerned about his availability for next season.
A photo of Oweh with his arm in a sling during Super Bowl week surfaced on social media.
"The Ravens haven't confirmed Oweh had an offseason surgery, but I'm told that he did have his labrum repaired," Zrebiec wrote. "It's an issue that dates back to his time at Penn State."
Oweh, the 31st-overall pick last year, had a strong first season for which he was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.
Ravens Named Best Fit for Free Agents Trent Brown, Bradley Bozeman
ESPN ranked the top 50 free agents and identified the best team fits for each.
The Ravens were named the ideal destination for offensive tackle Trent Brown (ranked No. 18) and their own Bradley Bozeman (No. 31).
"In the Ravens' gap-heavy run system, Brown is an easy fit given the power he displays at the point of the attack and the light feet we see on the tape," ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote. "Pull, he can block down and move people. He's an upgrade in Greg Roman's offensive structure."
Brown, 28, was a 2019 Pro Bowl selection at right tackle with the Raiders. He's been limited to 25 games over the past three seasons with the Raiders and Patriots due to injuries and COVID-related issues.
As for Bozeman, Bowen and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler expect the center to re-sign with the Ravens.
"Bozeman stays in Baltimore because of the run game structure," Bowen wrote. "He's a meat and potatoes lineman, with the strength to dig out defenders and the awareness/toughness to battle up front."
Fowler wrote: "The Ravens and Bozeman have had preliminary contract talks, so expect this to get done closer to free agency. Bozeman is a pillar along the line and is big in Baltimore's community, doing a bunch of outreach."
Quick Hits