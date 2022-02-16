Late for Work 2/16: Marcus Peters Gives Timeline for His Return

Is the Ravens' Super Bowl Window Closing?

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017, are the Ravens still a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

NFL.com's Adam Schein named nine teams with the biggest Super Bowl windows, and the Ravens did not make the list.

"Baltimore was my toughest omission," Schein wrote. "The Ravens barely missed the cut. Snake-bitten all season, they must experience better injury luck next fall."

As our Ryan Mink wrote last week, being healthier next season is the most significant factor in the Ravens getting back in the postseason mix, but the competition in the AFC is fierce.

The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are loaded with young talent. They're ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 5 on Schein's list. The Los Angeles Chargers, who just missed the playoffs this season, are No. 4, and the Tennessee Titans are No. 9.

Meanwhile, post-Super Bowl power rankings continue to come in, with NFL.com the latest outlet to release its rankings. The Ravens landed at No. 12.

"Lamar Jackson's looming contract situation stands as the biggest subplot around the Ravens as the offseason begins," NFL.com's Dan Hanzus wrote. "The quarterback is set to enter the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which means it's time to do business. Baltimore needs to lock up the former MVP to a long-term pact, then act aggressively to improve a subpar offensive line through free agency and the draft. Jackson was sacked a career-high 38 times and spent the season's final weeks on the sideline with an ankle injury. Protect your best player."

Hanzus' points are well taken. The Ravens have made it clear that they want to sign Jackson to a contract extension. DeCosta said at his season-ending press conference that they are "working at Lamar's pace."