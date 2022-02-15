Late for Work 2/15: Predicting Whether Three Cap Casualty Candidates Will Stay or Go

Predicting Whether Three Cap Casualty Candidates Will Stay or Go
Even though the start of free agency is still a month away, speculation has already begun over which pending free agents the Ravens should target.
While it's fun for fans to make their wish lists, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec pointed out that the Ravens are going to have to subtract before they can add because they're tight against the cap. As General Manager Eric DeCosta said during his press conference earlier this month, the Ravens will have to make some cost-cutting moves.
Zrebiec identified 10 potential cap casualty candidates, with offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva probably the most obvious one. Cutting the veteran would save the Ravens $6 million.
Here's a look at three other candidates, along with excerpts from Zrebiec's analysis:
CB Marcus Peters
Cap savings if cut: $10 million
Why it may happen: "Marcus Peters is carrying a significant cap number for a player who is 29 years old and coming off a major knee injury. Peters and Marlon Humphrey are two of the 10 highest-paid corners in football and those expenditures limit what the Ravens can afford at other positions."
Why it may not: "With Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith nearing free agency and Tavon Young a potential salary-cap casualty, moving on from Peters would create too many holes on the back end."
Prediction: "There's no reason to believe DeCosta and [Head Coach John] Harbaugh weren't being truthful when they said that Peters will be back. It's possible the Ravens alter his contract or even extend him, but the bottom line is that he'll likely be starting opposite Humphrey in 2022."
CB Tavon Young
Cap savings if cut: $5.85 million
Why it may happen: "He played every game last year, but the Ravens monitored his snaps and time on the practice field closely. He played less than half of the defensive snaps in nine of 17 games in 2021. He essentially was a part-time player."
Why it may not: "Young has earned a great deal of respect from team officials who admire his toughness and perseverance. He showed last year that he was still a solid player if he's healthy. The Ravens seem primed to lose both Averett and Smith and Chris Westry isn't a lock to return either, so there is room to keep around an experienced corner."
Prediction: This could go in a few different directions. The Ravens could cut Young and move on. They could convince him to take a pay cut. Or they could cut him and re-sign him later in the offseason at a reduced rate. Either way, it seems unlikely that he's back on his current deal."
WR Miles Boykin
Cap savings if cut: $2.54 million
Why it may happen: "A third-round pick in 2019, Miles Boykin has been a disappointment and he's coming off an injury-plagued year in which he caught just one ball for six yards in eight games. He's pretty low on the wide receiver depth chart and paying $2.75 million for his special teams ability doesn't sound like a great use of cap space."
Why it may not: "The Ravens don't easily give up on draft picks, particularly ones on their rookie contracts. Their struggles drafting receivers is a sensitive topic and they won't move on from a recent Day 2 pick unless they are convinced there's no spot for him."
Prediction: "The Ravens need to free up space and they don't have a ton of guys they can cut and not have to use assets to replace. Boykin probably would benefit from a change of scenery, too. The bet here is the Ravens move on, either via a cut or a trade."
Ravens Primed for 'Revenge Tour' in 2022
Several sportsbooks have the Ravens in the bottom half of the top 10 favorites to win next year's Super Bowl, but are they being underestimated?
Considering the Ravens just missed making the playoffs this past season despite an absurd amount of injuries and they have perhaps the easiest schedule in the league next season, it's not far-fetched to believe they'll be in the thick of things in the AFC with favorites Kansas City, Buffalo and Cincinnati.
"A loaded roster combined with excellent coaching and one of the easiest schedules of any team in the league should, on paper, lead to a lot of wins in 2022," Russell Street Report's Richard Bradshaw wrote. "I believe that 2022 will be the Baltimore Ravens revenge tour after a frustrating and disappointing 2021 season. The team is going to put the league on watch, book it."
Bradshaw noted that the most important pieces on the team remain on the roster, led by All-Pros Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, Mark Andrews at tight end and Peters and Humphrey at cornerback.
The healthy returns of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, a full season from wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown looking to build on a 1,000-yard season also are reasons for optimism.
The biggest question marks are the offensive and defensive lines, but the Ravens have 10 draft picks (nine in the first four rounds), beginning with the 14th-overall selection.
"On paper, this draft class is deep at positions of need for Baltimore, including pass rushers, defensive backs, and offensive linemen," Bradshaw wrote. "With a premium pick and an abundance of talent to choose from, the Ravens have a great opportunity to add some serious ballers to the team."
Lamar Jackson, Antonio Brown Hang Out at Super Bowl, Reigniting Speculation
The Antonio Brown-to-the-Ravens speculation has been reignited yet again after the controversial wide receiver was spotted with Jackson (along with Kanye West) at the Super Bowl.
Brown has said on several occasions that he wants to play with Jackson, most recently on the "I Am Athlete" podcast last month. The seven-time Pro Bowler also has photoshopped himself wearing a Ravens uniform on multiple occasions.
Brown probably shouldn't get his hopes up, based on what DeCosta said at his press conference when asked about the veteran's desire to be a Raven.
"What I can say is that I'm very comfortable where we are at the receiver position," DeCosta said. "I think people saw last year a lot of growth at that position. We had a nice mix of younger players who continued to improve throughout the year. We'll look at ways of augmenting that position group, but I would not expect any significant additions at this time. That can always change, but at this time, I think we're very comfortable with where we are with that group."
On a side note, is that a Bengals-inspired shirt that Brown is wearing in one of the above photos? That's not photoshopped. Let the Brown-to-Cincinnati speculation begin!
Two Ravens Make Pro Football Focus' Top 101 Players Rankings
The Ravens have two players on Pro Football Focus' top 101 players rankings: Andrews (No. 13) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (86).
The rankings reflect the best individual performances of the 2021 season, regardless of position, based on PFF's player evaluation grades.
Andrews, who did not make the 2020 list, was the highest-graded (91.9) at his position.
"Andrews proved that he's not simply a product of being Lamar Jackson's favorite target," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "When Jackson missed time due to injury, Andrews continued to produce for Tyler Huntley and even Josh Johnson. Andrews averaged 2.2 yards per route run, caught 60% of the contested targets sent his way and racked up almost 1,400 receiving yards overall."
Campbell, a pending free agent who said Sunday night that he is not retiring, had an 80.8 grade.
"The Ravens' defense was ravaged by injuries this season, but Campbell still played more than 600 snaps at 35 years old," Monson wrote. "He had a better season than a year ago, improving his run-defense grade to 77.9 and racking up 31 pressures. Campbell's best play might finally be behind him, but he is still an excellent defender."
Quick Hits