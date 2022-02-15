Late for Work 2/15: Predicting Whether Three Cap Casualty Candidates Will Stay or Go

Predicting Whether Three Cap Casualty Candidates Will Stay or Go

Even though the start of free agency is still a month away, speculation has already begun over which pending free agents the Ravens should target.

While it's fun for fans to make their wish lists, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec pointed out that the Ravens are going to have to subtract before they can add because they're tight against the cap. As General Manager Eric DeCosta said during his press conference earlier this month, the Ravens will have to make some cost-cutting moves.

Zrebiec identified 10 potential cap casualty candidates, with offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva probably the most obvious one. Cutting the veteran would save the Ravens $6 million.

Here's a look at three other candidates, along with excerpts from Zrebiec's analysis:

CB Marcus Peters

Cap savings if cut: $10 million

Why it may happen: "Marcus Peters is carrying a significant cap number for a player who is 29 years old and coming off a major knee injury. Peters and Marlon Humphrey are two of the 10 highest-paid corners in football and those expenditures limit what the Ravens can afford at other positions."

Why it may not: "With Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith nearing free agency and Tavon Young a potential salary-cap casualty, moving on from Peters would create too many holes on the back end."

Prediction: "There's no reason to believe DeCosta and [Head Coach John] Harbaugh weren't being truthful when they said that Peters will be back. It's possible the Ravens alter his contract or even extend him, but the bottom line is that he'll likely be starting opposite Humphrey in 2022."

CB Tavon Young

Cap savings if cut: $5.85 million

Why it may happen: "He played every game last year, but the Ravens monitored his snaps and time on the practice field closely. He played less than half of the defensive snaps in nine of 17 games in 2021. He essentially was a part-time player."

Why it may not: "Young has earned a great deal of respect from team officials who admire his toughness and perseverance. He showed last year that he was still a solid player if he's healthy. The Ravens seem primed to lose both Averett and Smith and Chris Westry isn't a lock to return either, so there is room to keep around an experienced corner."

Prediction: This could go in a few different directions. The Ravens could cut Young and move on. They could convince him to take a pay cut. Or they could cut him and re-sign him later in the offseason at a reduced rate. Either way, it seems unlikely that he's back on his current deal."

WR Miles Boykin

Cap savings if cut: $2.54 million

Why it may happen: "A third-round pick in 2019, Miles Boykin has been a disappointment and he's coming off an injury-plagued year in which he caught just one ball for six yards in eight games. He's pretty low on the wide receiver depth chart and paying $2.75 million for his special teams ability doesn't sound like a great use of cap space."

Why it may not: "The Ravens don't easily give up on draft picks, particularly ones on their rookie contracts. Their struggles drafting receivers is a sensitive topic and they won't move on from a recent Day 2 pick unless they are convinced there's no spot for him."