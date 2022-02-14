Calais Campbell Says He's Not Retiring

However, Campbell still played at a high level for the Ravens this season. He was Baltimore's highest-graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus, registering 49 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was a big reason why the Ravens finished the year as the league's top run defense.

Campbell is a pending unrestricted free agent, but General Manager Eric DeCosta said he talked to Campbell after the season ended and will do so again. The Ravens want to get younger on their defensive line, but Campbell would help make that transition if he played another year in Baltimore.

"I really admire Calais as a leader [and] as a player," DeCosta said. "He still plays at a high level and has a great attitude. He's great for the younger guys."

Campbell is 6.5 sacks away from the 100-sack milestone. He would love to hit that milestone, but walking away from the game like Eric Weddle did Sunday night after un-retiring would be the perfect ending for Campbell.

Campbell talked about the high level of talent at quarterback in the AFC, including Lamar Jackson, the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Bills' Josh Allen.