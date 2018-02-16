Late for Work 2/16: Ranking Top Five Receivers and Tight Ends in NFL Draft

Earlier this week, we examined the various ways the Ravens could create salary-cap space, and it was obvious that making any moves with quarterback Joe Flacco's contract was not practical.

Flacco is scheduled to carry the Ravens' highest salary-cap hit in 2018 with $24.75 million, which accounts for 14.11 percent of the entire salary cap. That's not unusual for franchise quarterbacks.

Still, questions are rolling in to Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland about Flacco's contract, looking for ways to lower his hit this year. He dedicated a full article to discussing commonly asked questions.

Here's a brief summary:

Q. Is it possible to cut Joe Flacco this year?* *It would cost more to cut Flacco prior to June 1 ($28.75 million in dead money) than to keep him ($24.75 million).

Q. When is the earliest they can reasonably do so? Owner Steve Bisciotti indicated Flacco will be around for the foreseeable future, but strictly talking from a cap standpoint, McFarland says the earliest would be a post-June 1 cut in 2019. In that case, the Ravens could split $16 million of dead money over two years.

Q. What about trading Flacco? Cutting and trading Flacco has the same effect on the salary cap.

Q. Could Flacco take an outright pay cut? It's unlikely, as most players that take pay cuts do so after the threat of being cut out right. The Ravens have no such leverage.

Q. How much would a contract restructure create and what impact would it have on the future? The Ravens could create $8.25 million in new cap space this year, but Flacco's future cap hits would go from $26.5 million, $28.25 million and $24.25 million to $29.25 million, $31 million and $27 million, respectively.

Q. What about an extension? McFarland: "Flacco still has four years remaining on his contract and will be 36 years old in the last year of the deal. As such, an extension seems unlikely, although sometimes teams will essentially add 'phony' years via a contract extension to help create needed cap space."

Gil Brandt: Baltimore Is a Potential Fit for Jarvis Landry and Ezekiel Ansah

NFL Network's Gil Brandt gave his take on where some high-profile free agents could sign this offseason, and he sees Baltimore as a potential landing spot for Miami receiver Jarvis Landry and Detroit pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah.

"A quick possession-type receiver with fabulous hands, Landry would make a big difference in both Cleveland and Baltimore," wrote Brandt. "After all, he piled up those numbers in Miami despite spotty quarterback play; imagine what he could accomplish with a solid signal-caller (like, say, Kirk Cousins or Josh Rosen in Cleveland or Joe Flacco in Baltimore).

"Ansah managed just two sacks in an injury-hampered 2016 season – and then he racked up 12 in '17. But it was a quiet 12; Ansah just didn't seem to flash like he did in college. New Lions coach Matt Patricia must decide how he sees Ansah (and the talent pool he'd be drawing from to replace him), but I could envision Detroit using the franchise tag here. Alternatively, Ansah could potentially help quite a bit in Baltimore (where Terrell Suggs is only getting older)."

The Ravens certainly don't have the cap money for both players, and they'd have to do some clever cap maneuvering to get even one. It'd be surprising if they put up the kind of cash it'll take for a pass rusher like Ansah, especially after Bisciotti said at his season-review press conference that the defense is essentially set personnel-wise.