Late for Work 2/2: As Other Young Quarterbacks Ascend, Is Lamar Jackson Still in Top Tier? 

"It's a 'What have you done for me lately?' league," Jeff Saturday said. "I get that he was MVP in 2019, but … Lamar wasn't great against the blitz [this season]; he was turning the ball over; there were things that he was doing as a player, and then he gets hurt. And here's the biggest factor: he's not practicing. And so you can't evolve and develop a passing game when your receivers are hurt, your quarterback is hurt, guys are missing time from Covid.

"There are a number of different reasons. It's not excuses, it's reasons. But his performance was not the standard of what he's looking for this season. So when you're talking about the other guys and they're making it to championship games and Super Bowls and all those different conversations, he has to get himself back in there by winning."

Domonique Foxworth said the suggestion that Jackson is no longer a top-tier quarterback is "absurd." He pointed out that Jackson, who has a 37-12 record as a starter, was one of the leading candidates for MVP early in the season for leading the injury-depleted Ravens to first place in the AFC North.

"Let's not get carried away and think that Lamar Jackson is not in this group," Foxworth said. "He's not here right now because of what happened this season, but he's just as impactful on his team and their style of play.

"I'm certainly not going to sit here and pretend like we can put Lamar Jackson a tier below these guys. He's done it. He got an MVP trophy in his second year and was balling out at the beginning of this season. "

Dan Graziano said Jackson is in the right organization to get the most out of his unique talent.

"I have faith in that organization, that coaching staff, that front office to keep the structure around him good and find a way to win with him," Graziano said. "Too often the conversation about Lamar Jackson focuses on what he can't do, his shortcomings. But what he can do is astounding and has the ability to elevate a team beyond just good and into great. We've seen it."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said during his press conference Monday that Jackson is determined to come back strong next season.

"The conversations that I've had with him, he's really, really determined," Harbaugh said. "I can't even emphasize enough how determined he is to improve and get our offense where it needs to be.