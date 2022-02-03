Late for Work 2/3: Three Ravens Who Could Have Bigger Roles Next Season, Including an All-Pro

Pundit Says New Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald Was the Right Hire

Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher. had several takeaways from new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's introductory press conference. Here's a look at three.

Macdonald was the right hire for Baltimore.

"The Ravens interviewed plenty of qualified candidates who would have been great defensive coordinators for them. However, after his press conference on Wednesday it's clear that Baltimore came out of the hiring process with the right coach in Macdonald.

With his familiarity of the organization, his growth from outside of the franchise, and demonstrated success, there's little question as to why Macdonald was the Ravens' choice. His resumé speaks for itself, and he should be a major part in the recovery that Baltimore is looking for out of their defense."

Macdonald has a plan and a vision for what he wants the Ravens' defense to be.

"Over the course of his press conference, Macdonald was asked a few questions about the Baltimore defense and what it could look like in 2022 and beyond. He answered each question in detail without revealing too much, which showed that he's been thinking long and hard about the types of things that he wants to implement with his new group of players."

Parts of Wink Martindale's defenses are going to stay in place.