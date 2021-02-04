Late for Work 2/4: Don't Be Surprised If Ravens Lose Multiple Free-Agent Edge Rushers to Jaguars

Looking at Pass-Catching Tight Ends Ravens Could Target

As noted by our Clifton Brown earlier this week, adding to the tight end group is another way for the Ravens to upgrade their passing attack. Baltimore Beatdown's Joshua Reed took it a step further and said the Ravens should prioritize adding another pass-catching tight end over pursuing another wide receiver.

"The Ravens proved to be at their and the league's best when they can operate out of 12 and 13 personnel with three viable receiving threats who are true tight ends," Reed wrote.

The Ravens have in-house options in Jake Breeland, Eli Wolf and Sean Culkin. Reed looked at the three avenues in which the Ravens could add a pass-catching tight end:

Free agency

The top tight ends set to become unrestricted free agents are Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Gerald Everett, Rob Gronkowski and Jared Cook.

"Everett would be the ideal replacement for [Hayden] Hurst in the Ravens offense and could be had at an affordable price," Reed wrote. "He played a similar role for the Rams where he excelled as a blocker that lined up on the end of the line as well as in the backfield, and saw his role as a pass-catcher grow each year."

Trade

Three players that could be on the trade block are the Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, Minnesota Vikings' Kyle Rudolph and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Cameron Brate, Reed wrote. The Ravens reportedly showed interest in Ertz in October.

"Brate's contract features affordable cap hits and base salaries through the 2023 season," Reed wrote. "If the Ravens were to trade for either Rudolph or Ertz, it would likely be contingent on them signing an extension to spread their cap hits over one to two more years, like they did when they acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Calais Campbell, from the Jacksonville Jaguars on the eve of free agency last offseason."

Draft

Florida's Kyle Pitts, the consensus No. 1 tight end prospect, will be long gone by the time the Ravens select at No. 27 in the first round. But, Penn State's Pat Freiermuth, Miami's Brevin Jordan and Boston College's Hunter Long will probably be available in the second or third round, Reed wrote.

Bowling Green's Quintin Morris and Mississippi's Kenny Yeboah are Day 3 picks who Reed thinks could interest the Ravens. Both players showed their pass-catching ability at the Senior Bowl last weekend.