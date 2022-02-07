Late for Work 2/7: Is Lamar Jackson Delaying His Contract Extension?

If a deal isn't struck this offseason, Jackson would play under his fifth-year option, which would be at $23 million. As DeCosta said, Jackson is "comfortable where we are right now," and the Ravens GM made it clear that the Ravens can handle that figure on their 2022 salary cap. There are 11 quarterbacks who are slated to have high salary cap hits next season, so Jackson would be a comparative bargain.

However, playing out the option could leave both sides in a trickier situation come next offseason, whereas a long-term contract would provide immediate benefits to both parties.

For the Ravens, an extension would allow them to add more pieces around Jackson this offseason.

"Right now, Jackson accounts for 11% of the Ravens' cap in 2022," Hensley wrote. "A contract extension could cut Jackson's cap figure this season in half because a new deal would prorate the signing bonus over the length of the deal and include a low first-year base salary. In other words, a long-term deal with Jackson would result in a major short-term cap benefit for Baltimore."

For Jackson, an extension would give him more guaranteed money, long-term stability, and reportedly make him one of the game's three highest-paid players along with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Hensley wrote that "those in league circles expect Jackson's payout to exceed $40 million per season."

That would seemingly be of interest for a quarterback who, as Hensley pointed out, has taken far more hits than any quarterback since 2018 and missed the final four games of last season with an injured ankle.

"That's why it's odd that Jackson hasn't been more proactive," Hensley wrote. "It would make sense for Jackson to push for an extension because it provides long-term security for someone who puts his body on the line more than other quarterbacks with his playing style."

Could Jackson be looking to pull a move similar to what Joe Flacco did in 2012? DeCosta said Jackson feels he and the Ravens have "unfinished business" and has his sights on winning the division and Super Bowl.

Flacco turned down a contract extension offer from the Ravens before going on his torrid postseason run, culminating in the Super Bowl XLVII victory and his MVP. Then Flacco "banged on the desk" and got what was then the richest deal in league history.

DeCosta said the midseason struggles of Jackson and the offense did not change the Ravens' viewpoint that Jackson is their guy moving forward. Once again, Eisen is confused.

"What if somebody is so [darn] good in the first iteration of his contract and doesn't care about being signed long-term? 'I'll just keep myself healthy.' Doesn't matter that he just finished the season with an ankle injury and couldn't finish the season. He's not worried about it because he's Lamar Jackson's and he just operates to his own drum. Part of his drum may be playing out his contract. Who doesn't say I'll take the nine figures from Steve Bisciotti right now? … I've never seen anything like that," Eisen said.