Eric DeCosta Discusses Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension

If the Ravens and Jackson do not strike a deal this offseason, the fifth-year option would cost about $23 million for Jackson. DeCosta said he feels it's not a bad price and that the Ravens can have the salary cap space to accommodate it.

There were six quarterbacks who carried salary cap hits above $23 million in 2021: Seahawks' Russell Wilson, Vikings' Kirk Cousins, Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Falcons' Matt Ryan, 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo and Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, respectively. In 2022, there are currently 11 quarterbacks slated to have salary cap hits bigger than Jackson's.

Jackson's 2021 season was a tale of two halves. He was in the MVP conversation after the first half, leading the Ravens to miraculous wins over the Chiefs, Colts and Vikings, to name a few. Jackson showed that he made strides as a passer and could lead the team to comeback wins with his arm.

However, Jackson and the Ravens offense struggled under a heavy blitz in Miami, then Jackson got sick and missed the game in Chicago, and he returned with his worst game as a pro when he threw four interceptions against the Browns. Jackson nearly led the Ravens to a comeback win in Pittsburgh, but a two-point conversion fell short. He suffered his ankle injury the following week in Cleveland, knocking him out for the final four games. It was a tough ending for Jackson, but the 2019 MVP still earned a second trip to the Pro Bowl.

Asked whether Jackson's midseason struggles, which were certainly exacerbated by the offensive line and other injuries, had an impact on how DeCosta viewed Jackson and the team's willingness to sign him to a long-term extension that has long been viewed as an eventual formality, DeCosta said "nothing has changed."