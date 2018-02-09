Late for Work 2/9: QB Market Has Drastically Changed Since Flacco's Deal, Yet Is Exactly the Same

"However, ignoring the defense and depending on the maturation of young defensive players who didn't play much in 2017 isn't a wise idea, either. … [I]t's worth remembering that the Ravens weren't a dominant defense in 2017. They were a solid defense, but they also had a few flaws that were exposed late in the year in games the team needed to win to make the postseason."

Zrebiec says there are a few areas that need addressing, including more pressure from the interior of the defensive line, better tight end coverage and finishing down the stretch.

To that end, Zrebiec reported that the Ravens have approached defensive end Brent Urban to discuss a contract that will bring him back to Baltimore. Urban looked primed for a breakout year before suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 3 last season. His deal could be modest given his injury history.

In addition to a defensive tackle/end, the Ravens can look for a new inside linebacker or hybrid safety that can play next to C.J. Mosley to help cover tight ends.

Zrebiec is not in favor of cutting veteran cornerback Brandon Carr, even though the Ravens are expecting the return of Tavon Young and eventually Jimmy Smith. That position needs a lot of depth given how many injuries occur there annually.

"Adding to the offense, which was largely ignored in the draft last year, needs to be the priority," Zrebiec wrote. "But that shouldn't mean the Ravens completely neglect the defense, especially after a few defensive flaws contributed to the team's demise in 2017."

Ravens Three-Round Mock Draft

NFL.com's Chad Reuter put together a three-round mock draft for all 32 teams, and the Ravens came away with a first-round wide receiver, an edge defender and productive running back.

First Round, No. 16: SMU WR Courtland Sutton

In this scenario, the only other receiver taken before Sutton was Alabama's Calvin Ridley (No. 13, Washington Redskins). Reuter has the Ravens passing on Florida State safety Derwin James, Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown and Boston College defensive end Harold Landry. "Many may think that this pick is a reach, but the reality is, based on previous drafts, wide receivers will go much earlier than expected," wrote Baltimore Beatdown's Logan Levy in a reaction piece to Reuter's selections.

Second Round, No. 52: LSU DE Arden KeyAfter drafting pass rushers in back-to-back rounds last year with Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams, this would be a surprising pick. That said, Key could be good value in the second round as some scouts say he has first-round ability. His sacking prowess is impressive, but he had a down 2017 and underwent shoulder surgery.

*Third Round, No. 83: Georgia RB Nick Chubb *Despite having a stable of capable running backs – Alex Collins, Danny Woodhead, Buck Allen and the expected return of Kenneth Dixon – the Ravens are open to drafting one if he's a "game-breaker." Does a third-round back like Chubb fit that description? Or will he be another capable back that they can add to the mix? "Chubb is one of many dynamic running backs in this class," wrote Levy.