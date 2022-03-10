Late for Work 3/10: Would Bobby Wagner and the Ravens Be an Ideal Fit?

"As a salary cap casualty, Wagner won't impact the compensatory pick formula for any team that he signs with, which is music to the ears of the Baltimore Ravens and General Manager Eric DeCosta," Baltimore Beatdown's Joshua Reed wrote. "They are a franchise that historically prefers to sign unrestricted free agents that were released by their teams instead of just outright hitting the market.

"A player like Wagner, one of the most elite defenders of his generation and universally recognized as one of the best linebackers in the league, rarely becomes available. He is exactly the type of player that the Ravens should pounce on. They did this last year with veteran offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, signing him just days after he was released by the New York Giants."

The Ravens have two young, athletic inside linebackers in Queen and Malik Harrison who would benefit from playing alongside Wagner.

"As fast and physical as Queen and Harrison are, Wagner is the finished product with all the rough edges chiseled off. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations looking to compete in an ultra-competitive AFC conference, he'd be an invaluable asset," Reed wrote. " … Queen would be allowed more time to hone his skills at the WILL spot while being groomed next to Wagner, who is just 31-years-old and still in his prime."

Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones isn't as enthusiastic about the prospect of the Ravens pursuing Wagner.

"Bobby Wagner is eventually going to Canton and the type of free agent the Ravens target when considering compensatory picks, but the soon-to-be 32-year-old would have to come at quite a discount for me to forgo more premium position needs with limited salary cap dollars," Jones wrote. "It's a fun thought though."

If the Ravens do have interest in Wagner, they're likely to have plenty of competition for his services.