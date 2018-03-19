Late For Work 3/19: Anquan Boldin Gives Michael Crabtree Signing Two Thumbs Up

Another former Raven that came back to Baltimore for Smith's charity basketball game is Taylor, and Ravens fans are going to see a lot more of him going forward.

The Browns traded for Taylor before free agency opened, then Head Coach Hue Jackson named him their starting quarterback for 2018 on Thursday.

"There is no competition," Jackson said.

The Ravens have only played against Taylor once. In the 2016 regular-season opener at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore held Taylor to just 111 passing yards on 22 attempts, zero touchdowns, 11 rushing yards and sacked him twice. The Ravens won, 13-7.

Now Taylor is looking forward to getting another shot at his former team, who used him as a backup to Joe Flacco for four years.

"I look forward to playing the Ravens as well as the other teams in the division," Taylor told Zrebiec.

That's about the tamest "trash talk" ever, and just what we would expect from Taylor, who has been nothing but a consummate pro.

"There's always a special place in our heart for Baltimore," Taylor said. "Ultimately, it's where our professional career started. Anytime you can come back and give back to the community that initially welcomed us in is definitely special."

Ravens Still Need to Add a No. 1 Wide Receiver

Ravens fans are jacked up about the Crabtree signing, as they should be. Crabtree and John "Smokey" Brown suddenly give Baltimore a pair of interesting weapons.

But that doesn't change the fact that the Ravens still need to add a "No. 1 receiver."

"The Ravens signed John Brown and Michael Crabtree," wrote SB Nation's Adam Stites. "But they could still use a young, starting receiver they can rely on for years to come."

General Manager Ozzie Newsome doesn't appear to be done pursuing pass-catching options in free agency, whether at receiver or tight end. He said he would have still gone after Crabtree even if the deal with Ryan Grant hadn't fallen through because of a failed physical.

But the Ravens' quest for a receiver who would widely be considered a true No. 1 came up empty when Baltimore was reportedly outbid for Jarvis Landry and Allen Robinson.

It's not often that elite wide receivers hit the market, and when they do, they often come with some concerns. Robinson, for example, is coming off a torn ACL.

Thus, the Ravens' quest for that long-term answer at wide receiver will likely have to turn to the draft.

"There are a lot of receivers at the top of the draft class, but if the Ravens are looking for a real No. 1, the No. 16 pick may have to be used to nab a receiver," Stites wrote.

Alabama's Calvin Ridley is still considered to be the top wide receiver in the class, though it may be a lot to expect a rookie (even a first-round pick) to come in and be an instant No. 1.

Many analysts and evaluators, including Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz, have said this year's draft class doesn't offer an elite option such as an A.J. Green or Julio Jones. But that's not to say that a rookie wide receiver can't be productive or turn into a top target in time.

Ranking Worst Early Free Agency Moves

Personally, I find a lot of these grades and rankings of free agency moves to be pretty silly. It's kind of like instantly grading draft classes. Who knows?

That said, Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton compiled his ranking of the NFL's 10 worst early free-agency moves, and two stood out.

Could the Ravens capitalize on both?

7. Oakland Raiders Swapping Out Michael Crabtree for Jordy Nelson

"The moves to sign Jordy Nelson and consequently release Michael Crabtree … represent a step backward in numerous ways," Wharton wrote.

"[Crabtree], like the rest of the Raiders offense, suffered a letdown in 2017 but reached eight touchdowns for the third straight season. If anything, keeping Crabtree with Nelson made the most sense. … [Nelson] would work better as a third pass-catcher behind Crabtree and Amari Cooper, as all three can play inside and outside of formations."

3. Detroit Lions Release Eric Ebron

"The Detroit Lions' decision to release tight end Eric Ebron was one of the more puzzling recent moves. The 24-year-old was cut despite showing promise in each of the past two years," Wharton wrote.

"Ebron is a solid receiving threat with little impact in the blocking game. He should have a good market as the tight end draft class looks mediocre once again. He's also hitting his prime."

Other than the Miami Dolphins' release of Ndamukong Suh, the releases of Crabtree and Ebron were the only cuts that made the list.

"We've made a living on what we would consider 'cap casualties,'" Newsome said Friday.

Quick Hits