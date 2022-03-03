Late for Work 3/3: Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray Taking Vastly Different Approaches to Next Contracts

Jackson has said that he's more concerned with getting healthy and improving this offseason than his contract. Murray scrubbed his Instagram account of all references to the Cardinals, and his agent released a lengthy statement about his client's desire for a long-term contract, saying that "actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business."

"One guy's agent puts out a statement; the other guy doesn't have an agent. One guy's like, 'I know you've got a fifth-year option on me and two more franchise years after that, but let's go,'" Eisen said. "Lamar's out there saying, 'Yeah, we'll get to it.' And the Ravens are probably like, 'Hey, let's talk.'

"I'd rather have the kid who's like, 'Yeah, I'll get around to it,' than the other one who's like, 'Time's ticking!' … If I'm somebody in charge of a team, I'd rather have the one who reps himself and says, 'We'll get around to it. I love you guys. You love me. I know we're good.' Then the other guy's saying, 'Well, show me the money to show me that you love me.'"

Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Murray, the No. 1 overall selection in 2019, still has two years remaining on his rookie deal.

General Manager Eric DeCosta reiterated in his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine yesterday that he wants to get a deal done with Jackson.

"I hope so at some point that we will [reach an extension]," DeCosta said. "We've discussed this at length and I said this before. We will work at Lamar's urgency. He and I have had ongoing discussions. We've talked fairly recently as well. He knows how to find me, I know how to find him."

Unlike the seemingly strained relationship between Murray and the Cardinals (after Murray's social media scrub, the Cardinals responded with a scrub of their own on its Instagram account), DeCosta said the Ravens and Jackson "have an awesome relationship."