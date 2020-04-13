Late for Work 4/13: What Happens If Three Top Draft Options Are All Gone?

Gross-Matos has the size to be a disruptive presence up front at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds. He was productive at Penn State, an attribute the Ravens value, racking up 17.5 sacks in three seasons.

After General Manager Eric DeCosta said trading up is "risky," Baltimore may very likely stay put at its current position in the first round. If some of the prospects the Ravens covet are already gone in the first round, a player like Gross-Matos makes sense.

"The Ravens would put their pass rush over the top by selecting Gross-Matos," Ebony Bird's Richard Bradshaw wrote. "His value with the 28th pick is terrific for the upside he possesses. Even if it's a bit of an awkward fit in the Ravens 3-4 defense, the team runs enough odd fronts to flex him around and watch him excel as a versatile pass rusher."

One Pundit Doesn't Consider Lamar Jackson a Transcendent Quarterback

Coming off an MVP season, it'd be fair to view Lamar Jackson as a transcendent quarterback.

After all, he led the NFL in touchdown passes and broke the single-season quarterback rushing record in one of the league's most dynamic offenses.

Jackson has cemented himself as one of the top young quarterbacks, but one pundit doesn't view him as that transcendent talent just yet.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks ranked his top five transcendent quarterbacks, and the list included Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Matthew Stafford.

"[T]here are only a handful of signal-callers with the skills to perform at an exceptional level without an elite supporting cast or specific scheme," Brooks wrote. "The transcendent superstars at the position erase organizational mistakes, coaching flaws and personnel shortcomings to excel in their current situations. These players can step in as the QB1 on Day 1 without the coaching staff needing to radically overhaul its playbook or dramatically upgrade its personnel on the perimeter or in the trenches. The transcendent quarterbacks in the league don't require much to succeed and their performances stand out in every situation."

Brooks praised Jackson as one of the NFL's most electrifying playmakers, but his argument is that he wouldn't fit as well in other offenses.

"[T]he Ravens' radical overhaul of their offensive system was needed to accommodate his unique set of skills," Brooks added. "That certainly doesn't diminish Jackson's accomplishments, but it's why I don't currently view him as a transcendent quarterback. He's not a perfect fit for every system – some traditional offensive coordinators would have a tough time crafting game plans that would fit his talents as a mobile playmaker."

There's no question the Ravens tailored their offense towards Jackson's strengths, but isn't that what every team should do? They didn't try to fit a square peg into a round hole, and I'd argue that Jackson's success makes him that much more valuable.

Could all five of the quarterbacks on the list have the same success in the Ravens' offense?

We can play hypotheticals all we want, but let's not forget that Jackson won the Heisman Trophy at Louisville playing in a pro-style offense under Bobby Petrino.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal ranked Jackson as the second most valuable quarterback on his current deal behind Mahomes.

I just find it hard not to view a player who has changed how teams view the quarterback position as a transcendent player.

Three Ravens Make Bleacher Report's Top 25 Under 25 List

Speaking of the NFL's top talent, Bleacher Report showed the Ravens some love. Three Ravens made BR's Top 25 Under 25 List, ranking the best players 25-years-old or younger.

Jackson came in at No. 2, Orlando Brown Jr. at No. 19, and Andrews at No. 25.

"On top of being one of the best teams in the NFL last season, the Ravens have much more to look forward to in the coming years," Baltimore Beatdown's Kyle Barber wrote. "... With these three young offensive stars coupled with great coaching and a formidable defense, the Ravens' future shines bright and their limitations are few."

Andrews racked up 852 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in a Pro Bowl season. He was one of Jackson's favorite targets and has entered the conversation among the best at the position.

"[T]he big, fast, athletic Oklahoma product made the first of likely many Pro Bowls in 2019," BR wrote.

While Andrews caught the passes from Jackson, Brown protected the star quarterback in the pocket. Brown played every offensive snap, and quietly solidified himself as one of the top young offensive tackles.

"Based on Pro Football Reference's approximate value metric (which is 'an attempt to put a single number on the seasonal value of a player at any position from any year'), only five NFL players who are currently younger than 25 made a larger impact in 2019," BR added.

The Ravens are stockpiling young talent, and all three were a part of Ozzie Newsome's final draft as general manager. It's still early, but the 12-man draft class. It will go down as one of Newsome's best.

Trace McSorley Spending Offseason Training With Dwayne Haskins

Trace McSorley, like many players, is trying to find some sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's changed the landscape of the NFL offseason, and the former sixth-round pick told NBC Sports that he's struggled to find places to throw.

When he has, McSorley has linked up with Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins.