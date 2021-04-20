Late for Work 4/20: ESPN Pundit: 'Ravens Receivers Are Good, But They're Not Good Enough'

Ravens Chosen As Member of Mythical NFL Super League

The announcement that 12 European soccer teams plan to form a Super League prompted Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss which NFL franchises would be members of a mythical, eight-team Super League.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, the past two Super Bowl champions, were given charter membership. The remaining six spots were selected by Florio and Simms in a draft.

After Florio began by selecting the Green Bay Packers, Simms took the Ravens with his first pick.

"The Ravens, just from a pure roster standpoint, deserve to be in the league," Simms said. "Of course, what they've done the last two years — Lamar Jackson and everything like that, one of the better defenses in football. They're the cream of the crop as far as the NFL's concerned, and they have a quarterback that's in his prime and a lot of other good players that are in their prime. So to me, that was an easy one."

The remaining four spots (in order) went to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. So more than a third of the Super League would be composed of AFC North teams. The Browns, who are coming off their first winning season since 2007, beat out the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Despite winning six Super Bowls in the past 20 years, New England and Head Coach Bill Belichick were denied entrance in the Super League after finishing 7-9 in 2020, their first losing season since 2000. Seattle has had nine straight winning seasons, during which it won a Super Bowl and appeared in another.