Ravens 'Insulted' By Lack of Faith in Young Wide Receivers

Boykin is the best blocking wide receiver on a team that led the NFL in rushing yards the past two seasons, and he also improved as a receiver last year (19 catches, 266 yards, four touchdowns, 14.0 yards per catch). After playing sparingly on offense as rookies, Duvernay (20 catches, 201 yards) and Proche (one catch, 14 yards) will have the opportunity to earn more reps next season, after catching more than 100 passes during their final college seasons.

The Ravens have run the football more than any NFL team the past years, and in 2020 they were last in the NFL in passing yards and passing attempts. To judge their wide receivers simply based on stats can be misleading. However, Baltimore has made the playoffs three straight years, and DeCosta remains confident in the chemistry that the young targets are building with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"I think we've had a lot of wide receivers over the years here who have won some big games for us," DeCosta said. "I know this. I think Lamar likes our receivers. I think our coaches like our receivers. I think the teammates, the guys on this team, like our receivers."

Even after signing veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency, it's still possible the Ravens will draft another wideout early this year, perhaps even on Day 1. They have been linked to LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. in numerous mock drafts. If not in the first round, the Ravens could also jump into what draft experts are calling a historically deep wide receiver class with a wide variety of playmakers available.