Ravens 'Insulted' By Lack of Faith in Young Wide Receivers

Apr 19, 2021 at 02:13 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

041921-Boykin-Hollywood-Duvernay

Anyone taking shots at the Ravens' young wide receivers can expect General Manager Eric DeCosta to take exception.

DeCosta has drafted four wide receivers over the past two years – Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin in 2019, and Devin Duvernay and James Proche II in 2020. While the Ravens may draft another wideout this year, DeCosta made it clear during the team's pre-draft press conference that he believes strongly in the team's current group of receivers.

"I'm aware that there's some fan discontent with our wide receivers and with our drafting and all that,"DeCosta said. "But in general, I look at our record and how we win games, and how we play football, and I'm proud of the team. We've got some really good young receivers. It's insulting to these guys when they hear that we don't have any receivers. It's quite insulting. I'm insulted by it. We've got some guys who want to show everybody what they can do."

Brown led the team in receiving yards last season (769), and equaled tight end Mark Andrews for the team lead in receptions (58). In the playoffs, Brown has been stellar with 18 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns in three career postseason games.

Boykin is the best blocking wide receiver on a team that led the NFL in rushing yards the past two seasons, and he also improved as a receiver last year (19 catches, 266 yards, four touchdowns, 14.0 yards per catch). After playing sparingly on offense as rookies, Duvernay (20 catches, 201 yards) and Proche (one catch, 14 yards) will have the opportunity to earn more reps next season, after catching more than 100 passes during their final college seasons.

The Ravens have run the football more than any NFL team the past years, and in 2020 they were last in the NFL in passing yards and passing attempts. To judge their wide receivers simply based on stats can be misleading. However, Baltimore has made the playoffs three straight years, and DeCosta remains confident in the chemistry that the young targets are building with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"I think we've had a lot of wide receivers over the years here who have won some big games for us," DeCosta said. "I know this. I think Lamar likes our receivers. I think our coaches like our receivers. I think the teammates, the guys on this team, like our receivers."

Even after signing veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency, it's still possible the Ravens will draft another wideout early this year, perhaps even on Day 1. They have been linked to LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. in numerous mock drafts. If not in the first round, the Ravens could also jump into what draft experts are calling a historically deep wide receiver class with a wide variety of playmakers available.

"More and more players are coming out at that position that are developed," Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz said. "The way the college game is going, I think we're going to continue to see it. It's a unique class because there's versatility. There's a lot of outside guys, slot guys, and like Eric mentioned earlier, there's value throughout the draft. The board is just stacked. It's not like there's a couple of high guys and then a gap. It's nice to go into a draft knowing throughout the draft there's going to be options."

However, the Ravens don't feel they have to reach for a wide receiver in the draft as their young group continues to develop. The Ravens have two new offensive coaches who will be intimately involved with the passing game – Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams and Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin – who have built a strong reputation for helping to groom top-flight receivers. Head Coach John Harbaugh is excited to see the team's young targets continue to grow, regardless of what happens in the draft.

"We'll find certain wide receivers in the draft that fit us, fit our needs, fit how we play, fit our quarterback and fit our personality," Harbaugh said. "We know who they are already, we've had the meetings.

"Same thing with the guys who are already here. We'll stand by our guys. I'm not about to apologize for our guys. Our guys are going go out there and win football games for us. They're going to make plays. They're going to show people. Can't wait to see it happen."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh: 'We Coach Every Guy That Wants to Be Here'

After the announcement from Ravens players that they will not be participating in voluntary organized team activities, Head Coach John Harbaugh said there are some non-rehab players working out.
news

Possibility of Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Doesn't Affect Ravens' Offensive Line Draft Plan

General Manager Eric DeCosta said if there's a really good offensive tackle at No. 27, 'we're going to pick him.'
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Left Tackle Reportedly Set to Visit Ravens

Browns gamble by cutting Sheldon Richardson. Bengals starting cornerback Trae Waynes says he's 100 percent after missing 2020 season.
news

Mock Draft Spotlight: Teven Jenkins

The Oklahoma State offensive tackle has position flexibility and the right kind of mentality.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Plays Basketball With Justin Bieber

Marlon Humphrey participated in the Legends basketball game in Atlanta with other big-time celebrities.
news

Late for Work 4/19: Ravens Ranked as Top Drafting Team Over Last Five Years

More free agents to pursue. Ravens withdraw their proposal for a 'sky judge.' Peter King weighs in on Orlando Brown Jr. trade.
news

Ravens Players Will Not Attend In-Person Voluntary Workouts

Ravens players became the latest to issue a statement via the NFLPA that they will not attend in-person voluntary offseason workouts amidst COVID-19.
news

Mock Draft Spotlight: Jayson Oweh

A superb athlete who is oozing with potential, Jayson Oweh is an intriguing prospect for teams looking for a pass rusher.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

I'm skeptical about the Ravens' need at safety. Why Justin Houston is a better fit than Jadeveon Clowney. The 27th-overall pick may not be based much on the position they play.
news

Draft Experts Weigh in on Ravens' Pass Rush Options

There is a handful of edge rushers expected to go in the second half of the first round. Here's what the experts are saying about who could be there for Baltimore.
news

Why Trading Back Could Be Ravens' First-Round Move 

With the Ravens holding just seven picks, the fewest during Eric DeCosta's tenure as general manager, there is pre-draft buzz that the Ravens could trade back Day 1.
Advertising