Late for Work 4/26: Ravens' 2020 Draft Receives High Grades

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer: A+

"Yes, purple did reign supreme in this draft with Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh also looking like two princes of prospects. [Patrick] Queen and [Malik] Harrison were amazing gets to improve their linebacker weakness. [J.K.] Dobbins was an unexpected Round 2 steal who can be absolutely dominant in Baltimore's league best-rushing attack. [Justin] Madubuike is a key piece for the defense, too, after losing Michael Pierce in free agency and they have a couple options at guard to replace the retired Marshal Yanda. [Devin] Duvernay gives Lamar Jackson another speed merchant and [James] Proche is a nice sleeper at the same position."

Bleacher Report's Jake Rill: A+

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: A (only one)

"Baltimore fortified the middle of its defense -- it gave up 4.4 yards per carry last season, most in franchise history -- got a playmaker to help Jackson in the slot, and picked a tackle with guard experience who will could compete to take over for [Marshal] Yanda, along with fourth-round pick Ben Bredeson (143rd pick). I'm also a big fan of James Proche (201), a super-productive pass-catcher who could fill a role, and safety Geno Stone (219) could be a special-teams menace as a rookie. Getting him in the seventh round is stellar. General Manager Eric DeCosta had another really strong draft. Expect Baltimore to be a Super Bowl contender again."

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: A

"Just another outstanding draft for GM Eric DeCosta, finding good value at every pick in the first three rounds and meeting most of the team's top needs. It wasn't surprising to see the Ravens pick Bredeson given how much they loved having another Big Ten guard for the past decade: Marshal Yanda from Iowa. [Broderick] Washington is an active nose tackle who will be effective in a rotation. Proche might be the steal of the draft, or it might be Stone. It's criminal that DeCosta is this good at drafting players."

USA Today's Nate Davis: A

"Few teams scout the college ranks with more prescience, and last year's handover from Ozzie Newsome to current GM Eric DeCosta has been seamless. This seems like another enviable batch, DeCosta shoring up defensive shortcomings – so evident in the playoff loss to Tennessee – with LBs Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison and DL Justin Madubuike while supercharging what was an already record-setting offense with RB J.K. Dobbins and WR Devin Duvernay. Queen and Duvernay seem especially capable of making huge splashes as rookies, but keep an eye on Round 6 WR James Proche, like Duvernay, a 100-catch man in college."

SB Nation's Dan Kadar: A

"As they often do, the Ravens cleaned up in the draft. In the first round, the team let the best player available drop to them when they took LSU linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 28. He's the sort of sideline-to-sideline linebacker Baltimore's defense badly needed. In the second round, the Ravens let another player fall to them in running back J.K. Dobbins. He was the fifth running back off the board, and could assume the lead running back role before long. In the third round, Baltimore filled needs with its four picks. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is the kind of player who can play inside and outside for Baltimore, wide receiver Devin Duvernay gives them a weapon in the slot, and linebacker Malik Harrison is good depth, at worst. Tyre Phillips of Mississippi State and fourth-round pick Ben Bredeson give the Ravens more bodies on the offensive line."

New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy: A

"Run the ball, stop the run. Just keep solidifying a timeless winning identity. Queen is the prototypical Raven, but sleeper Duvernay had 106 catches last season."

Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit: A-

"It's a little surprising the Ravens did not address the wide receiver position earlier considering that their top target, Hollywood Brown, would be fantastic as a dynamic No. 2 option. As it stands, they don't have a proven big-bodied X-receiver to align opposite Brown. Devin Duvernay will likely be lining up inside of Brown, as a slot weapon who possesses run-after-catch ability."

The Washington Post's Mark Maske: B+

"General Manager Eric DeCosta had a very good draft and is proving to be a worthy successor to the masterful Ozzie Newsome. First-round LB Patrick Queen is a perfect fit for the Baltimore defense, and second-round RB J.K. Dobbins can split carries with Mark Ingram and improve a rushing offense that already was record-setting."

Pro Football Focus: B