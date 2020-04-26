Rumor Mill: Ravens Landing Undrafted Rookies

The Ravens have kept at least one undrafted rookie on their Week 1 roster for 15 consecutive seasons. With the 2020 NFL Draft complete, here are the reported Ravens signings of undrafted players.
QB Tyler Huntley, Utah
Senior, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds; 220-for-301, 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns, 4 interceptions
TE Jacob Breeland, Oregon
Senior, 6-foot-5, 252 pounds; 26 catches, 405 yards, six touchdowns
EDGE John Daka, James Madison
Senior, 6-foot-2, 227 pounds, 67 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks
EDGE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
Senior, 6-foot-2, 262 pounds; 43 tackles, 8 for loss, 5 sacks
C Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri
Junior, 6-foot-3, 313 pounds
OL Daishawn Dixon, San Diego State
Senior, 6-foot-5, 330 pounds
DB Jeff Hector, Redlands
Senior, 6-foot-0, 185 pounds; 35 tackles, 8 interceptions, 1 sack
P Dom Maggio, Wake Forest
Senior, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds; 46.8 average, 30 punts inside 20
WR Jaylon Moore, Tennessee Martin
Senior, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds; 16 catches, 292 yards, 5 touchdowns
CB Josh Nurse, Utah
Senior, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. 27 tackles, 1 sack
RB Bronson Rechsteiner, Kennesaw State
Senior, 6-foot-0, 230 pounds, 112 carries, 909 yards, 7 touchdowns
S Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
Senior, 6-foot-0, 190 pounds; 70 tackles, 4 interceptions
ILB Kristian Welch, Iowa
Senior, 6-foot-3, 239 pounds; 87 tackles, 9 for loss, 3 sacks
RB Ty'son Williams, BYU
Senior, 6-foot-0, 220 pounds; 49 carries, 264 yards, 3 touchdowns
TE Ely Wolf, Georgia
Senior, 6-foot-4, 236 pounds; 13 catches, 194 yards, 1 touchdown
DT Aaron Crawford, North Carolina
Senior, 6-foot-2, 290 pounds; 50 tackles, 3 sacks, 9 tackles for loss
K Jake Vogel, UAB
Senior; 5-foot-10, 190 pounds; 19-of-23 on field goal attempts, 37-of-37 on PATs
C Sean Pollard, Clemson
Senior, 6-foot-5, 322 pounds
DE Marcus Willoughby, Elon
Senior, 6-foot-3, 260 pounds; 65 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
CB Khalil Dorsey, Northern Arizona
Senior; 5-foot-9, 181 pounds; 33 tackles, 6 passes defensed, 3 interceptions
WR Michael Dereus, Georgetown
Senior; 6-foot-1, 210 pounds; 41 receptions, 726 yards, 5 touchdowns
G Evan Adams, Syracuse
Senior; 6-foot-6, 352 pounds