Sunday, Apr 26, 2020 10:00 AM

Rumor Mill: Ravens Landing Undrafted Rookies

Clifton-Brown
Ryan_Mink_2018
 by  Clifton Brown  &  Ryan Mink
042520-Draft-Rumor-Mill
2020 Ravens Draft Rumor Mill

The Ravens have kept at least one undrafted rookie on their Week 1 roster for 15 consecutive seasons. With the 2020 NFL Draft complete, here are the reported Ravens signings of undrafted players.

QB Tyler Huntley, Utah

Senior, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds; 220-for-301, 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

TE Jacob Breeland, Oregon

Senior, 6-foot-5, 252 pounds; 26 catches, 405 yards, six touchdowns

EDGE John Daka, James Madison

Senior, 6-foot-2, 227 pounds, 67 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks

EDGE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

Senior, 6-foot-2, 262 pounds; 43 tackles, 8 for loss, 5 sacks

C Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri

Junior, 6-foot-3, 313 pounds

OL Daishawn Dixon, San Diego State

Senior, 6-foot-5, 330 pounds

DB Jeff Hector, Redlands

Senior, 6-foot-0, 185 pounds; 35 tackles, 8 interceptions, 1 sack

P Dom Maggio, Wake Forest

Senior, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds; 46.8 average, 30 punts inside 20

WR Jaylon Moore, Tennessee Martin

Senior, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds; 16 catches, 292 yards, 5 touchdowns

CB Josh Nurse, Utah

Senior, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. 27 tackles, 1 sack

RB Bronson Rechsteiner, Kennesaw State

Senior, 6-foot-0, 230 pounds, 112 carries, 909 yards, 7 touchdowns

S Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

Senior, 6-foot-0, 190 pounds; 70 tackles, 4 interceptions

ILB Kristian Welch, Iowa

Senior, 6-foot-3, 239 pounds; 87 tackles, 9 for loss, 3 sacks

RB Ty'son Williams, BYU

Senior, 6-foot-0, 220 pounds; 49 carries, 264 yards, 3 touchdowns

TE Ely Wolf, Georgia

Senior, 6-foot-4, 236 pounds; 13 catches, 194 yards, 1 touchdown

DT Aaron Crawford, North Carolina

Senior, 6-foot-2, 290 pounds; 50 tackles, 3 sacks, 9 tackles for loss

K Jake Vogel, UAB

Senior; 5-foot-10, 190 pounds; 19-of-23 on field goal attempts, 37-of-37 on PATs

C Sean Pollard, Clemson

Senior, 6-foot-5, 322 pounds

DE Marcus Willoughby, Elon

Senior, 6-foot-3, 260 pounds; 65 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

CB Khalil Dorsey, Northern Arizona

Senior; 5-foot-9, 181 pounds; 33 tackles, 6 passes defensed, 3 interceptions

WR Michael Dereus, Georgetown

Senior; 6-foot-1, 210 pounds; 41 receptions, 726 yards, 5 touchdowns

G Evan Adams, Syracuse

Senior; 6-foot-6, 352 pounds

