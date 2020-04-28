Late for Work 4/28: With Final Pick, Ravens Got the 'Biggest Steal in the Draft'

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger also thinks selecting Dobbins was a wise move by Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta despite running back not being an obvious need.

"I don't think that running back was a position that they thought they would take with the 55th pick, but you can't deny the talent that J.K. Dobbins is," Baldinger said on 105.7 The Fan's "Vinny and Haynie Show."

More Love for DeCosta and the Ravens' Draft

Are you tired of hearing about how much the pundits loved the Ravens' draft? No, me neither.

Here's a sample of some of the most recent comments from pundits on DeCosta and the Ravens:

Baldinger: "The Baltimore Ravens won this year's draft, hands down. They moved up and down the board, ultimately making 10 picks and drafting almost every position. The biggest thing that caught my eye was that they didn't reach early on but let the draft come to them when selecting linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 28 overall) and running back J.K. Dobbins (No. 55 overall). General Manager Eric DeCosta did a masterful job finding good value and addressing needs from top to bottom."

NFL.com's Adam Schein: "Vintage Ravens draft. Patrick Queen was a perfect pick at linebacker near the end of Round 1. J.K. Dobbins was put on Earth to run the ball for Baltimore. And I really liked the Devin Duvernay pick in Round 3. Another speed merchant for Lamar Jackson to play with? Yes, please! The transition from the great Ozzie Newsome to Eric DeCosta has gone swimmingly. This was another great weekend for the second-year general manager."

NFL.com's David Carr: "There were two teams that really stood out to me -- the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. Both of these teams were exceptional last season, so it's hard to believe that they got better over the last week. But they did. I loved what Ravens GM Eric DeCosta did on Day 2 when he selected RB J.K. Dobbins and WR Devin Duvernay to boost an already dynamic offense and added depth to the defensive front seven. By the look of John Harbaugh's ecstatic reactions, he loved it, too."

NFL.com's James Jones: "I'm keeping this one real simple. The Baltimore Ravens were one of the best teams in the league in 2019 and improved this weekend thanks to Eric DeCosta's ability to perfectly execute a draft. First-round pick Patrick Queen should make an immediate impact in the middle of the defense, and second-round RB J.K. Dobbins adds even more sizzle to the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense. Then sprinkle in needed depth across the roster, and this Ravens team looks destined for a big 2020."