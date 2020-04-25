Seventh Round (219): Ravens Select Safety Geno Stone

The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Stone has been an underdog for much of his career. He didn't get a scholarship offer from his home-state Penn State and had a visit to Michigan State canceled. He was picked up by Iowa – Marshal Yanda's alma mater – and made the Big 10 pay. Stone picked off four passes in just eight starts as a sophomore, returning one for a touchdown against Penn State.

"You just watch how he processes things," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "He's really quick to pick up routes coming across. [He] drives up quick, takes things away, shows a feel for the quarterback. He can identify run action quickly. So, what you do is you watch the guy process what he's seeing as the play is going on. When you watch Geno, you see a guy that really does have a good feel for what's happening in front of him and is able to pick up keys and react quickly to take things away."