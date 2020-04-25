Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 07:19 PM

Seventh Round (219): Ravens Select Safety Geno Stone

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

#219 Geno Stone
The Baltimore Ravens select Geno Stone with the 219th pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens wrapped up their 2020 NFL Draft with Geno Stone, an instinctive, playmaking safety out of Iowa, with pick No. 219 in the seventh round.

Baltimore hadn't taken a defensive back yet in this year's draft, which is uncharacteristic of a team that likes to constantly have a pipeline of young talent in the secondary.

The Ravens are certainly set with their starting safeties in Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark, and have DeShon Elliott and veteran Anthony Levine Sr. as backups. Stone will add more depth at the position and could be a strong special teams player.

The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Stone has been an underdog for much of his career. He didn't get a scholarship offer from his home-state Penn State and had a visit to Michigan State canceled. He was picked up by Iowa – Marshal Yanda's alma mater – and made the Big 10 pay. Stone picked off four passes in just eight starts as a sophomore, returning one for a touchdown against Penn State.

As a junior full-time starter and team leader, he made 70 tackles, three for loss, one sack, one interception, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Stone gets high marks for his instincts, showing quick recognition to make plays.The Athletic's Dane Brugler projected him as a late fourth-round pick.

"You just watch how he processes things," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "He's really quick to pick up routes coming across. [He] drives up quick, takes things away, shows a feel for the quarterback. He can identify run action quickly. So, what you do is you watch the guy process what he's seeing as the play is going on. When you watch Geno, you see a guy that really does have a good feel for what's happening in front of him and is able to pick up keys and react quickly to take things away."

Related Content

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The price of quality is evident in the Ravens' league rankings in positional spending. Plus, a look at the quarterback situation and college programs the Ravens have targeted.
SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane
news

SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

Plus, have you ever tried to walk a cat on a leash? Yeah, not so easy – even for Snowflake.
Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations
news

Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations

Re-watch the videos that are up for Capital Emmys this year in a wide variety of categories.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

The Ravens' new running back is well-versed on Ray Rice history but chose the number to honor his late father.
Ravens owner Steve Biscotti on the sidelines before an NFL game.
news

Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation is helping during the ongoing effort to support the Maryland Food Bank during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Late for Work 5/15: How Ravens Are Better Built to Beat Chiefs

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins among NFL rookies in best position to succeed. Re-signing Pernell McPhee may be the Ravens' best offseason move. Ray Lewis can identify with Michael Jordan's leadership style.
QBs Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley
news

Backup Quarterback Competition Should be Interesting

Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for a third straight season?
Head coach John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Late for Work 5/14: Ravens Well-Positioned to Succeed in NFL's Atypical Offseason

The Ravens upgraded on offense and defense. Don't sleep on Justice Hill. Greg Roman, Wink Martindale among top future head-coaching candidates. The Ravens' lack of home "Monday Night Football" games isn't just your imagination. Could Joe Flacco end up with an AFC North rival?
Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman and Patrick Mekari
news

The Battle for Center Is On

General Manager Eric DeCosta says Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari are all candidates to win the competition to start at center.
G D.J. Fluker
news

Mailbag: Who Will End Up Starting at Right Guard?

Who is the Ravens' backup tackle in case of injury? Are there any trade candidates? What will the running back snap count look like?
Baltimore Ravens Rookies Jersey Numbers
news

Ravens Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

First-round pick Patrick Queen will wear No. 48, while second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will wear the same number as another former Ravens explosive running back.
Former WR Torrey Smith and his son chat with Gordon Ramsey
news

With the Ravens' Help, Gordon Ramsay Transformed Ellicott City

The celebrity chef came to Ellicott City for '24 Hours to Hell and Back' to rehab the flood-damaged Main Street. Here are some clips from Tuesday's show.

Advertising