Late for Work 5/17: Terrell Suggs' Future, Two Rookies Sign Contracts, Reynolds Gets Another Shot

Suggs' current contract is set to expire after this season, but he sees himself playing far beyond this year and made it clear he'll be in Baltimore.

"I don't plan on going nowhere," he said

"I've said this before: It's a trip to get to do it all again. I love playing ball. I love being Sizzle. When the time comes for me to just be a full-time dad, a full-time actor, writer, director, producer, I will do all that. But right now, it's flock. Go Flock, Ravens Nation."

Mark Andrews and Orlando Brown Jr. Sign Rookie Contracts

Check two more rookie contracts off the list.

The Ravens inked their pair of third-round selections in tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (No. 83 overall) and tight end Mark Andrews (No. 86) Wednesday, according to The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

Both signed four-year deals that won't expire until 2022, and Brown's is reportedly worth $3.491 million. The numbers for Andrews' deal weren't reported, but it should be in the neighborhood of Brown's since they were drafted only three picks apart.

Brown, son of the late Ravens tackle with the same name, will compete for the starting right tackle job with veteran James Hurst. Brown stands in at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds and is working to lose about 15 pounds.

Andrews made 62 catches for 958 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and he'll get his first chance to reel in passes from starting quarterback Joe Flacco next week when the Ravens kick off Organized Team Activities. Andrews started off strong with quarterback Lamar Jackson during rookie minicamp.

Now the Ravens only have two remaining unsigned draft selections. Next up is tight end Hayden Hurst (No. 25) and Jackson (No. 32), the Ravens' pair of first-rounders.

It's only a matter of time before Hurst and Jackson sign, as the new rookie slotting system essentially dictates how much each draft pick will be paid. First-rounders are typically the last to sign on every NFL team, and they'll all get four-year deals with a fifth-year option teams can choose to exercise when the time comes.