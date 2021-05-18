Late for Work 5/18: Ravens Are 'Poised to Shock a Lot of People'

Keyshawn Johnson: Ravens Are 'Poised to Shock a Lot of People'

One of the main takeaways from the Ravens' 2021 schedule is the brutal second half of the season, as seven of their final eight games are against teams that made the playoffs last season, and five are versus AFC North foes.

ESPN analysts debated whether the Ravens could overcome the tough back end of the schedule, and Keyshawn Johnson was confident they could, largely because of the upgrades the team made to the passing game this offseason.

Not only was Johnson high on the selection of wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round and signing of veteran Sammy Watkins in free agency, but the former Pro Bowl receiver also praised the Ravens for bringing in coaches to elevate the passing game.

"They also went and got a terrific guy, a guy named Keith Williams, an ex-receiver coach in college who trained people like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, adding him to the room, [and] Tee Martin, from Tennessee, receiver coach," Johnson said. "So I think the passing game for the Baltimore Ravens will be much better than it was a couple years and even a year ago, with Lamar Jackson.

"I think this team is poised to shock a lot of people still."

Williams, whose title with the Ravens is pass game specialist, coached wide receivers for 18 years at the collegiate level and has worked as Watkins' personal coach. Martin, the Ravens' wide receivers coach, spent the past two seasons as assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at the University of Tennessee.

The Ravens' schedule from Weeks 12-18 is daunting, but they've played well down the stretch in recent years. With Jackson as the starter, the Ravens have a 21-4 regular-season record in the months of November, December and January.