Calais Campbell on Ravens' Backloaded Schedule: 'That's Heavyweight Battle Time'

With Lamar Jackson as the starter, the Ravens have a 21-4 regular-season record in the months of November, December and January. They've typically gotten on a roll down the stretch.

The Ravens will be looking to stack wins earlier in the season when they face just two teams who made last year's playoffs in their first 10 games. That includes a stretch with a four-game game homestand (Weeks 5-9) with a bye sandwiched in between.

"Get off to a fast start, handle your business, go into the bye feeling good," Campbell said. "Catch your breath, and then go into the second half, which [is] going to be a lot of division games and must-win games."

The Ravens were one of 10 teams who received five primetime games, and that suits Baltimore just fine.