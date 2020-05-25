Late for Work 5/25: Ravens Reportedly Among Teams Interested in Jamal Adams 

You Can Bet (Literally) on a Ravens' Undefeated Season

Regular seasons don't get much better than what the Ravens did in 2019. If you're confident they can do even better this year, now you can bet on it.

DraftKings Sportsbook is posting odds for six teams to go 16-0 in the regular season in 2020. The Ravens have the second-best odds (+3000) behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

DraftKings identified the five easiest regular season matchups for the Ravens:

Week 4: at Washington Redskins

Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16: vs. New York Giants

Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals

"Facing the Bengals twice is helpful while Washington and Jacksonville are odds on favorites to be the worst teams in the league this year," DK wrote. "The Giants have a chance to improve this year, but going into Baltimore doesn't have much hope attached."

If you're going to make a bet on any team, the odds are stacked against you. Since the NFL implemented a 16-game schedule, the 2007 New England Patriots are the only team to finish with an undefeated regular season.

The Ravens will have the easiest strength of schedule based on their opponents' records last season, but that's not always the best indicator.

"I don't see that as being the best determinant," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said in a recent Q&A. "Every year, three or four teams which were good last year stink the following year. And 3 or 4 teams which stunk last year are good the following year. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals all should be improved next year, especially if [Ben] Roethlisberger is healthy … So I think right there, you have six division games which will be tougher than last year.

"I do think two aspects of [the] Ravens' schedule will really help them: One, they just don't have to travel much. That's a big deal in terms of staying on routine, avoiding fatigue, maintaining preparation and all that. And two, they don't play anybody coming off a bye. That helps a lot, too."

Why Jackson's Development as a Passer Shouldn't Be a Problem

After breaking Michael Vick's single-season quarterback rushing record, it's no secret Jackson's most unique weapon is his feet. But could his development as a passer be a problem down the road?

BR's Kristopher Knox identified it as the Ravens' biggest potential distraction this season.

"Veering too hard away from the run could be a mistake," Knox wrote. "While Jackson should focus on his growth as a passer – because every young signal-caller should – he and the Ravens cannot become consumed with trying to prove that he can win as a stationary pocket passer. Doing so could become a distraction that takes away from a potentially special season in Baltimore."

It wouldn't be surprising to see Jackson run the ball less, as Jackson predicted himself. He's a threat with his legs, but the Ravens also added second-round pick J.K. Dobbins to beef up the run game. Still, the Ravens will utilize Jackson's special talent.

With that said, Jackson will continue to get every opportunity to grow as a passer, and made significant strides already last season.