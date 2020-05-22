Pernell McPhee Talks About His 2020 Role, Has Visions of a Title

Not surprisingly, McPhee is old school when it comes to communication. He doesn't have much use for Twitter or Instagram.

"I still can't get with social media," McPhee said. "I can't understand why people use social media. I'm different."

While McPhee didn't officially sign until May 14, he always planned on returning to the Ravens. Other teams may have sensed that, but McPhee had an amusing take on drawing little interest on the open market.

"I asked my agent to reach out to other teams," McPhee said. "Nobody, of course, didn't want me. It's cool though. It lit something. There's going to be a time when I catch whoever I catch. I guess it's going to be the Cincinnati Bengals. Snatch one of their souls out their chest – in a good way."

McPhee says another goal this season will be trying to avoid using profanity.

"There's certain ways leadership looks," McPhee said. "My next challenge is working on not cussing. I know that's going to be hard."

It was also hard to have to watch the second half of last year's franchise-best 14-2 season from the sideline. McPhee said he was emotional after his season-ending triceps injury; he wants a better ending for himself and the team in 2020.

McPhee loves the Ravens' new additions to the front seven featuring defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, rookie defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington, and rookie linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison. The 2019 season didn't end the way McPhee expected, but he believes 2020 will end differently.

"I don't want to sound like Martin Luther King, but we all have different visions in life," McPhee said. "I thought that was going to be our year. I thought we were going to go win it all.