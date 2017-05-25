Late For Work 5/25: What a 'Legendary' Defense Would Mean for Ravens

Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke put out his take, and he gave the Ravens a B-minus re-grade.

Burke said the Ravens' best pick was inside linebacker C.J. Mosley at No. 17 overall in the first round. That's an easy call.

Burke said the worst pick was third-round safety Terrence Brooks, who the Ravens released after two seasons. Brooks has since caught on as a special teams player with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"There have been sporadic moments from TE Crockett Gilmore (No. 99), DL Brent Urban (No. 134), RB Lorenzo Taliaferro (No. 138), G John Urschel (No. 175) and WR Michael Campanaro (No. 218), but this class's impact mainly has boiled down to Mosley and second-round DL Timmy Jernigan," Burke wrote.

"The Ravens just traded away the latter to Philadelphia, then drafted his possible replacement (Chris Wormley) with the pick acquired. Mosley is a two-time Pro Bowler and an anchor in the front seven."

I'd say it's too early to pass final judgement, and bad-luck injuries have unfortunately been a big factor for the 2014 class.

Gillmore has been plagued by injuries the past two years, but has shown his physicality and potential. Urban missed his entire 2014 season and 10 games in 2015, but could be a starter this season. Taliaferro has shown promise, but foot injuries have slowed him the past two years.

Urschel has made 15 starts (including two playoff games) and could be the starting center this year, which is darn good for a fifth-round selection. Campanaro has also been hit by the injury bug all three years, but has flashed playmaking ability and has a chance to emerge this season if healthy.

In case you're wondering, only three teams received an A or A-minus in the re-grade (Packers, Giants and Raiders).

5 Ravens With Breakout Potential

Every year, there's a player that breaks out and has a big, unexpected season. Last year, that title could have been split by running back Terrance West, rookie cornerback Tavon Young or rookie defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

So who will it be this year?

Brandon Deffect from the Charm City Sports Network compiled his list:

WR Michael Campanaro

"Camp will get his shot this season, but as always, it will come down to his health. If he can finally squash the injury bug, I think he can make some noise as the team's slot receiver and primary punt return man."

LB Kamalei Correa

"With Zach Orr's surprise and unfortunate retirement this offseason, the Ravens have an All-Pro hole to fill at inside linebacker. To me, this is Correa's job to lose. A second round pick that was limited to just 48 snaps as a rookie, I think the Ravens want to see a little more return on such a high investment, so Correa is going to get his chance. Coach Harbaugh came out and said earlier this offseason that he expects Correa to win the ILB job."

TE Crockett Gillmore

"After Dennis Pitta went down with a second hip injury in 2015, the man they call Crockett Gillmore stepped up to become a reliable target for Joe Flacco before Joe himself went out due to injury. He showed great strength and physicality in both his blocking and while he had the ball in his hands. From where I stand, he looks like the most complete two-way tight end on the Ravens roster."

RB Terrance West

"The stars have pretty much aligned for West to break out, as the Ravens haven't added any real competition at running back up to this point in the offseason. They've also brought in Greg Roman, who has been the conduit of strong rushing attacks across multiple teams in his career. This hiring should aid the entire run game, not just West alone. West should have full reign of the carries in the first four weeks, and although I don't think even four straight 100-yard rushing performances could keep Dixon from getting carries in week five, if West shows he can not only carry the load, but produce during, it will be difficult for the coaching staff to take away his opportunities."

WR Breshad Perriman

"Lack of polish and experience kept Perriman off the field a lot in 2016, but he did flash his ability in his limited opportunities. With the first-round expectations he carries on his shoulders and Steve Smith's departure knocking him up the depth chart, he is going to get his shot as a starter in 2017."