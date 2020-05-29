Late for Work 5/29: Quality of Ravens' Roster Goes Beyond the Stars

Jaylon Ferguson Is Confident Entering His Second Season

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson paid close attention to what the Ravens did this offseason, but he also noticed what they didn't do: draft an edge rusher. The 2019 third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech said he's ready to capitalize on an opportunity to take the next step in his second season.

The Ravens re-signed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, but Ferguson viewed the Ravens' decision not to draft an edge rusher as a vote of confidence.

"There were some talks of maybe picking up some pass rushers, etc this season or bringing back some guys," Ferguson said on Glenn Clark Radio. "But the road's totally clear, and here it is, Year Two. We [didn't take a] big pass rusher in the draft. I think we've got a pretty good squad right now. I'm happy. It's real confidence for me."

Ferguson was identified as a post-draft winner by ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

"Baltimore passed on A.J. Epenesa and Yetur Gross-Matos in the first round and chose not to take Zack Baun or Josh Uche in the second," Hensley wrote. "The Ravens could sign a veteran pass-rusher before the season, but the draft provided a vote of confidence in Ferguson."

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Ferguson, the all-time NCAA leader in career sacks (45), played in 14 games last season, including nine starts, and became more of a factor as the season progressed. It has been suggested that he could be on a similar career trajectory as Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who also came from a small school (Grand Valley State).

Ferguson said he's looking forward to continuing to learn from Judon, who signed his franchise tender yesterday.

"He taught me how to [play] off what I've got," Ferguson said. "Use my body — tall — [and] use my head when I fake instead of trying to build me into the perfect football player — this height, this strong, this weight. He taught me that I can do everything he can do."