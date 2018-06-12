Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Ravens' Most Underpaid Player – Alex Collins

One of the (many) benefits of a player unexpectedly breaking out like running back Alex Collins last year is the Ravens get to take advantage of strong production at a cheap price.

How cheap?

Cheap enough for Bleacher Report to name Collins as the Ravens' most underpaid player on the roster.

Collins' cap hit last year was reportedly $508,235, and he rushed for 973 yards. That works out to $522 per yard. For an AFC North comparison, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell was paid $9,388 per yard.

And while Collins may not be on Bell's level yet, the Ravens can surely celebrate their massive discount, and they can continue celebrating this year. Bell's cap hit skyrockets to a league-leading $14.5 million in 2018, per Spotrac, while Collins' cap number only slightly increases to $630,000.

That makes Collins the 109th-highest cap hit among NFL running backs.

"Collins was handcuffed by his circumstances this offseason and was forced to return on a one-year exclusive-rights free-agent deal," Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote. "That makes him the ninth-lowest-paid non-rookie on the Baltimore roster, so this is a no-brainer."

Don't be surprised if Collins has the underpaid distinction again in 2019. He's scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season, so his pay will likely coincide with the tender Baltimore places on him. This year, the tenders ranged from $1.9 to $4.2 million.

Collins is expected to be the leading running back for the Ravens again this year and he has an even higher ceiling than last season. He wants to prove he can be a three-down back by improving his pass-catching and blocking skills.

"Of the 28 running backs who recorded more than 125 carries for gains last year, Collins ranked second in yards per carry for positive rush attempts (6.2), trailing only Los Angeles' Todd Gurley," wrote Justis Mosqueda. "Unfortunately, his contributions as a pass-catcher didn't match up."

Buck Allen had twice the number of catches as Collins last year, and Kenneth Dixon will be added to the mix, hoping to carve out some catches and rushes of his own this year.