Late for Work 6/12: Three Questions Loaded Ravens Need to Answer This Season

Can they find somebody to step up at wide receiver?

"You already know how I feel about Hollywood Brown, and I really love rookie receiver Devin Duvernay, a speedster out of Texas who, like Brown, can really stretch the field," Rank wrote. "But the Ravens still could use a chain-moving receiver who can catch those intermediate passes for those times when the team is behind and opponents aren't forced to stack the box – say, a Julian Edelman type.

"I would love to see Baltimore take a look at Rams WR Josh Reynolds, who could be a great complement to these Ravens wideouts. If the team can't swing a trade, it's up to Andrews to take his game to another level at tight end."

Can they overcome the loss of guard Marshal Yanda?

"The future Hall of Famer retired from the NFL after 13 seasons. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time second-teamer. He also was selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team. So let's not overlook how significant his absence could be," Rank wrote. "After all, the offensive line is of great importance, because the Ravens run the ball on nearly every damn play – and they use play-action the rest of the time."

Despite a disappointing end to what had been a magical 2019 season, Rank said Ravens fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about 2020, starting with Head Coach John Harbaugh and Jackson.

"Let me tell you a little something about John Harbaugh. Dude is a great coach – because he's willing to adapt to the style of his players rather than the other way around. That's the way the good ones do it," Rank wrote. "… You want to view your relationship with your players like, well, a relationship; rather than trying to make someone something they're not, you take what they do best and make them even better. This is likely a big reason Harbaugh has just one losing season (2015) in his 12-year coaching career. He knows what he's doing."

On Jackson, Rank wrote: "I'm a pretty big Lamar Jackson fan, so it is no surprise to me that he's already successful in the NFL. Did I think he was going to be MVP in his second season, his first full year as a starter in the NFL? I have to say I did not. It was a historic effort. Jackson is 19-3 over his two [regular] seasons (including 13-2 last year). And the really scary part is, he's just 23 years old (his birthday is in January). He's younger than 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and already has all of those NFL wins."

With so many pieces in place, Rank concluded that it's Super Bowl or bust for the Ravens.

"You can't go into the season with a top-five-ish coach, the reigning MVP and an offseason addition like [defensive end Calais] Campbell without thinking your ultimate goal should be the Super Bowl," Rank wrote. "Nobody is on the hot seat. Nobody is going to be fired. But anything less than a trip to the Super Bowl is going to feel like a letdown."

Harbaugh Still Isn't Over Playoff Loss to Titans

It's been five months since the Ravens' stunning loss to Tennessee in the divisional round of the playoffs, but Harbaugh said the sting still lingers.

"No, I haven't gotten over it. I hope to never get over it," Harbaugh said on "Inside Access" on 105.7 The Fan. "Any failure is fuel. … We had high hopes but we didn't get the job done. We failed, and we're disappointed in ourselves that we didn't play better. We coached and played our worst game of the year in the most critical moment, and that's a real disappointment. So we better learn from it, and we have and we intend to. I'm very confident that we'll be mentally tougher because of it."

Harbaugh also reiterated that he has high expectations for Jackson to be even better than he was last season.