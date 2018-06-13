Late for Work 6/13: What Flacco & Jackson Sharing the Field Does and Does NOT Mean; Suggs in 'Phenomenal' Shape

It does mean the creativity comes with risk.

Every experiment comes with risk, and here's how Jones sizes up the Ravens' gamble:

"The league's 29th-ranked passing offense from a year ago is already trying to assimilate three new veteran wide receivers atop the depth chart as well as two rookie tight ends expected to play significant roles," he wrote. "When an offense tries to extend itself with too much change and innovation, it runs the risk of mastering too little, leaving the unit incomplete and unproductive.

"Perhaps even worse than the potential drawbacks to the 2018 offense could be the impact of Jackson's usage as a hybrid player on his overall development. … Part of that process for a mobile quarterback is learning how to be judicious using his legs in an effort to keep himself healthy as much as being a successful passer for the long haul. Might that learning curve be stunted by asking Jackson to focus too much on going all out as a runner or even a receiver in more of a non-quarterback role right now?"

It does mean we'll have to wait to see what survives the offseason and makes it to actual games.

Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp is the time to think outside the box. Harbaugh said they're still trying to "figure out" what options work best and added, "we'll see where it goes."

The Ravens are experimenting at multiple positions. Nothing is set in stone.

"Time will tell how many of these ideas survive the drawing board to become an actual part of the Baltimore offense during the 2018 season," wrote ProFootballTalk.com's Josh Alper.

Terrell Suggs Looks in 'Phenomenal' Shape

Tuesday marked the first day that reporters got a glimpse of Pro Bowl outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, and they liked what they saw.

Suggs has been at the Under Armour Performance Center this offseason training with Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders, but he sat out the voluntary practice sessions.