Late for Work 6/2: Ravens' 'Triplet' Ranks Among NFL's Best

Ravens Who Could Make a Second-Year Leap

With all of the talk about the impact the Ravens' rookie class could make, they have a group of second-year players who could make a leap.

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer looked at four players who could contribute more in Year 2.

Justin Madubuike

"Madubuike had just seven quarterback pressures last season, according to Sports Info Solutions, fewer than Calais Campbell (28), Jihad Ward (12) and Derek Wolfe (nine) and barely more than Brandon Williams (six) had," Shaffer wrote. "The encouraging part? Madubuike registered two pressures in Week 14 against the Browns' NFL-best offensive line last season, then followed up with another two pressures in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"... With his quickness, Madubuike could be a dangerous partner for stunts next season with rookie edge rusher Odafe Oweh. As an individual pass rusher, though, he'll have to earn respect by punishing guards left to handle him one-on-one."

Devin Duvernay

"Duvernay doesn't need Davante Adams' footwork to find a role in the passing offense," Shaffer wrote. "In his final season at Texas, he was a frequent target on wide receiver screens, catching 42 for 250 yards, according to SIS. But he was also a weapon on slants (14 catches for 275 yards), corner routes (nine catches for 195 yards) and out routes (10 catches for 119 yards). Diversity in patterns can only help. The more predictable his usage is, the easier he'll be able to game-plan against."

Malik Harrison

"For a bigger role, Harrison has to build on the blitzing ability he showed at Ohio State or be more reliable in pass defense," Shaffer wrote. "He allowed 111 yards, 14 completions on 18 targets and a passer rating of 110.9 when targeted in coverage last season, according to PFR. Too often, Harrison was overaggressive against the run, costing him on play-action passes. He also could be a liability in space against shifty running backs."

Tyre Phillips

"If Phillips has any shot at overtaking Alejandro Villanueva for the right tackle job, pass blocking has to be an offseason priority," Shaffer wrote. "Against the Browns in Week 14, he was fully or partly responsible on back-to-back second-quarter sacks, both times unable to stay in front of his man. In the postseason, he allowed a sack on a bull rush to an undersized Titans lineman, and appeared to flub his assignment on the promising drop-back before the Buffalo Bills picked off Jackson's goal-line pass.