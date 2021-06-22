Late for Work 6/22: Ben Cleveland Named Ravens' Biggest Standout of Offseason 

Sammy Watkins Is Among the Ravens Whose Stock Is Rising

In yesterday's Late for Work, we highlighted Zrebiec's choices for young players on the Ravens whose stock is up after offseason workouts. Today, we'll look at three of the players The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer identified as risers.

WR Sammy Watkins

"Watkins ended mandatory minicamp Wednesday with a dominant showing in 11-on-11 action, winning on downfield routes and looking like the 1,000-yard receiver he was early in his career. Watkins, who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason, could be the outside target quarterback Lamar Jackson's lacked over his first three seasons in Baltimore. … Harbaugh said Watkins is 'right on schedule' and 'getting into the groove' with Jackson. Most importantly, he's healthy."

CB Tavon Young

"Young has played just two games over the past two seasons, his promising, stop-and-start career derailed by a 2019 neck injury and a 2020 knee injury. So it was encouraging that, three months before the Ravens head to Las Vegas for their season opener, Young was back at practice for the start of minicamp, participating in individual drills."

TE Josh Oliver