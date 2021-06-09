Late for Work 6/9: John Harbaugh Has a 'Hall of Fame Case' in Coaching Rankings 

Pundits Believe Running Backs' Involvement in Passing Game Should Increase

J.K. Dobbins' receiving skills at practice on Tuesday sparked conversation about the role of the Ravens' running backs in the passing game.

Although The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer pointed out that throws to running backs are statistically the least efficient throw a quarterback can make, he believes Jackson would benefit from a bigger receiving role from his running backs.

"[W]hen the Ravens traveled to Buffalo, Jackson's blind spot turned into a liability," Shaffer wrote. "On nearly two-thirds of his drop-backs, Jackson faced a Cover 4 defense, a common coverage in which two cornerbacks typically patrol the outside deep zones and two safeties handle the inside deep zones. The defense allowed the Bills to bring up their safeties in run support and deter long passes.

"Where it left them shorthanded was underneath. Depending on the routes of the Ravens' outside receivers, Buffalo often had only three defenders in zone coverage to handle the Ravens' short- and intermediate-range options. But rather than widen out to the sideline when the Ravens sent receivers to the flats, Bills linebackers and inside cornerbacks concerned themselves mostly with routes run between the numbers. That's where Jackson is at his best."

It's not just Dobbins who could emerge as a receiving threat.

Shaffer noted that Gus Edwards has continually improved catching the ball every season. Edwards caught nine passes for 129 yards in 2020. Justice Hill also has experience as a pass-catcher at Oklahoma State.