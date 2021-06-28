Late for Work 6/28: Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh Ranked No. 2 QB/Coach Duo Under Most Pressure

Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh Ranked No. 2 QB/Coach Duo Under Most Pressure

When a quarterback and head coach have had as much success as Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh over the past three seasons, expectations will be high. With those expectations comes pressure to meet them.

In the opinion of NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, there is more pressure on Jackson and Harbaugh this season than all but one other quarterback/head coach combination.

Specifically, Brooks contends that the pressure is on for the Ravens to diversify the offense and perform better in the postseason.

"Jackson has posted a 30-7 career regular-season record and claimed an MVP award in 2019 while dazzling as an electric dual-threat playmaker. But questions persist about his pocket-passing ability after observers watched the Ravens' run-heavy offense fizzle in three straight early playoff exits," Brooks said. "With Jackson and Co. underperforming in the postseason, the pressure is mounting on Harbaugh to diversify the offense to give the Ravens a better chance of advancing in the tournament.

"Will the Super Bowl-winning head coach stick to the unorthodox script that has made the Ravens perennial title contenders in the Jackson era? Or will he scrap the plan in favor of a traditional approach that could produce better results in the postseason? The outcome of the decision could make or break the Ravens' next few seasons."

Brooks's point about the Ravens needing to diversify the offense and advance further than the divisional round of the playoffs given their talent level is fair. Harbaugh and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman have talked this offseason about the need to balance the offense and improve the passing attack.

However, as has been said numerous times in this space and elsewhere, the Ravens have won too many games with their unique offensive approach to "scrap the plan in favor of a traditional approach."

The Ravens are fully aware that they need to do better in the passing game and the postseason. Whether Jackson and Harbaugh are under more pressure than 30 other quarterback/head coach duos in the league is debatable. (Brooks ranked the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay No. 1 on his list.)

"In such a list where teams are ranked relative to each other, Baltimore shouldn't even be considered anywhere within the top 15," NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco wrote. "Brooks even noted how Jackson is 30-7 over the last three years and has led his team to three-straight playoff berths.