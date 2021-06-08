Late for Work 6/8: Lamar Jackson's Supporting Cast Could Be 'Elite'

Five Veterans Who Could Help Ravens Via Trade or Free Agency

As productive as the offseason has been for the Ravens, as DeCosta says, the team doesn't have to play games until September.

That means the Ravens still could add veterans to bolster the roster, although they don't have a lot of salary cap space, so any move would have to fit the organization's "right player, right price" credo.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec identified 10 players who could help the Ravens at positions of need via trade or free agency. Here's a look at five of them (among the players on the list we excluded are free-agent edge rushers Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram, who have often been written about as potential targets for the Ravens) and the pros and cons of each:

TE Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are looking to trade Ertz, and there's a possibility he could be released.

Why it makes sense: "The Ravens have plenty of internal candidates for the No. 3 tight end job behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, but none of them are proven commodities and pass-catching threats like Ertz."

Why it doesn't: "Philadelphia is reportedly looking for a Day 2 draft pick in exchange for Ertz and that is probably too rich for the Ravens. While Ertz is only 30, he's played a lot of football at a demanding position and there are some questions, especially with how banged up he was last year, about his shelf life as an impact player. Complicating matters is that Ertz is due $8.5 million in the final year of his contract and that's significant for a team tight against the cap."

TE Delanie Walker

Walker, who reportedly worked out for the San Francisco 49ers last week, sat out the 2020 season as he recovered from injuries.

Why it makes sense: "Walker is looking to get back into the league and he'd probably come pretty cheap. … If he's healthy and still has a little juice left, he'd fit in well as a No. 3 tight end capable of blocking while also helping the Ravens some in the passing game."

Why it doesn't: "Does Walker have anything left? That's a fair question. From 2007-17, he was one of the NFL's most durable players, but he'll turn 37 during training camp and he's played just eight games since 2018. The Ravens have young tight ends in [Josh] Oliver, Eli Wolf and Jake Breeland, all of whom they believe have potential. Developing one of them and giving them an opportunity is probably more preferable than taking a flyer on a veteran who has been out of the league for a bit."

OLB Olivier Vernon

An unrestricted free agent, Vernon has 63.5 career sacks, including nine last season in 14 games with the Cleveland Browns.

Why it makes sense: "He ruptured his Achilles in January and since he may not be ready for the start of the season, his price tag figures to be significantly lower than Houston's or Ingram's."

Why it doesn't: "It's tough to know what, if anything, you'll get from a 30-year-old player who is just five months removed from an Achilles injury. That's just the latest injury for Vernon, too. He's missed 17 games over the past four seasons, so health questions are legitimate."

S Malik Hooker

The 2017 first-round pick, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 2 in 2020, is an unrestricted free agent.

Why it makes sense: "If he's healthy and injuries haven't robbed him of his playmaking ability, Hooker would provide quality veteran depth at a position where they are lacking it. … The Ravens also don't have that rangy center field-type of safety who can make plays on the ball and that was Hooker's game when he was healthy."

Why it doesn't: "Hooker has reportedly visited the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers and hasn't signed. It's unclear what the holdup is, but when a talented veteran is unsigned at this stage of the offseason despite being available for three months, it's usually a sign that he's either looking for more money or isn't 100 percent yet."

RB Duke Johnson

A free agent, Johnson averaged 56 receptions per season from 2015-19 before an injury-marred 2020 season.

Why it makes sense: "Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman recently brought up establishing a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, and that's very much part of Johnson's skill set. … If the Ravens don't believe Justice Hill is a great fit as a third-down back, Johnson certainly would be a decent option. He also wouldn't be a bad depth add to a backfield that's pretty young."

Why it doesn't: "The Ravens are set with J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards as their one-two punch and they seem interested in giving Hill more opportunities than he's gotten over his first two seasons. They probably don't have the roster flexibility to carry four running backs."

Extending Gus Edwards Is 'Another Smart Move' by DeCosta

Defenses will have to contend with the 1-2 punch of Dobbins and Edwards for at least three more seasons thanks to the Ravens and Edwards agreeing to a two-year contract extension for a reported $10 million yesterday.

Pundits are praising DeCosta for extending Edwards, who was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of this season.