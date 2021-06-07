Ravens Agree to Two-Year Extension With Gus Edwards 

The plan for Gus Edwards is to keep rolling with the Ravens.
Baltimore and Edwards have reached agreement on a two-year contract extension that keeps him under contract through 2023. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two-year deal is for $10 million.
Edwards has been a valuable running back during his three seasons in Baltimore, averaging 5.2 yards per carry with 10 career rushing touchdowns. Entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Edwards's[add] production has been remarkably consistent – 718 yards in 2018, 711 yards in 2019 and 723 yards in 2020 with a career-high six touchdowns.
As both a starter and backup, Edwards has provided a powerful inside running component to a Baltimore rushing attack that has been the best in the NFL the past two seasons.
J.K. Dobbins and Edwards are expected to provide a formidable 1-2 punch to lead Baltimore's ground attack, along with the dynamic running ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson. Dobbins and Edwards are now both under contract for the next three years, giving Baltimore's run-heavy scheme a strong backfield duo for years to come.
Edwards is also a willing blocker who has improved as a receiver out of the backfield.
The Ravens placed a tender on Edwards, a restricted free agent, in March to avoid losing him during free agency. Asked about Edwards in March, General Manager Eric DeCosta said he was committed to keeping the "The Bus" in Baltimore long-term.
"He is a Raven," DeCosta said. "He played his butt off this year, and he had a good season for us."