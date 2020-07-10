Late for Work 7/10: Patrick Queen Is No. 2 Among Defensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

Zierlein is not alone in his belief that Queen is one of the favorites to win the award. When Pro Football Focus listed its top candidates a couple months ago, Queen was No. 3 (behind Young and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons, the eighth-overall pick).

Further underscoring the high expectations for Queen, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec placed the rookie at No. 10 on his ranking of the 25 most important players to the Ravens' potential success this season.

"Queen, who wasn't even a Week 1 starter for LSU last year, has the pieces around him to succeed and he just has to do his part," Zrebiec wrote. "That means getting sideline-to-sideline, holding his own in coverage and being stout against the running game."

ESPN Analyst Says He'd Take Lamar Jackson If He Was Starting a Franchise

As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson did not make the top five in ESPN's quarterback rankings. However, ESPN's Rob Ninkovich said if he was starting an NFL franchise, he would take Jackson over anyone, including Patrick Mahomes, who was No. 1 in the rankings.