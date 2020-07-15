Late for Work 7/15: How the Ravens Offense Can Be Even Better in 2020

How the Ravens Offense Can Be Even Better in 2020

The Ravens made good on their vow to have a revolutionary offense last season in Greg Roman's first year as the team's offensive coordinator, but they know they can't rest on their laurels, no matter how impressive those laurels were.

There needs to be an evolution of the revolution, which is something Head Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged after the season.

"We are not going to be sitting on our hands, schematically," Harbaugh said. "We are not going to be saying 'OK, we have this offense and this defensive system that was hard for people to deal with, and we are good.' We understand that we are going to be studied on both sides of the ball, by every single team in the league, very thoroughly. We will be the first team that they will pull the tape up on and watch.

"Our job is to stay ahead. Our job is to find the areas where we can come up with new ideas – expand, tweak, challenge people the way they challenged us or the way we anticipate them challenging us going forward. We will be working on that real hard in the offseason."

So how do you improve upon an innovative offense that led the league in scoring and set a single-season rushing record? Baltimore Beatdown's Spencer Schultz has some ideas.

For one, he believes the team needs to decrease its dependency on the legs of reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson – who set a single-season rushing record for a quarterback – while maintaining the threat.

"While around 49% of Jackson's carries result in him sliding under contact, running out of bounds or a kneel (by my tally), the Ravens need Jackson, who led the NFL in QBR in 2019, fresh and healthy to achieve their ultimate goal," Schultz wrote. "The problem is that Jackson is so damn effective between the tackles, it's a disservice to entirely avoid using his arguably greatest skill.

"[The Ravens] would be best served to spend the 2020 regular season, especially the early portion, emphasizing the passing game and relying on their young running backs to carry the load. Save Jackson's superhuman ability on veers and bashes for when the games count more."

To Schultz's point, the addition of second-round pick J.K. Dobbins to a backfield that returns Pro Bowl selection Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, could mean fewer carries for Jackson.

As for improvements in the passing game, Schultz said Jackson needs to be quicker on checkdowns. He also thinks the Ravens should use more screen passes and jet motion. According to Schultz, only 20 of Jackson's 460 attempts last season (including the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans) were screens or "pop passes." He said the Ravens have the receivers to do it with.