Late for Work 7/19: Will the Ravens Defense Be Better or Worse?

Majority of Ravens Defenders Return. Will They Improve?

The Ravens defense ranked second in points allowed (18.9) and seventh in yards allowed (329.8) per game last season, continuing the franchise's legacy of being one of the NFL's best. Will it be even better in 2021?

On Sunday, ESPN's Jamison Hensley analyzed the Ravens' defensive roster by each position group and noted if the groups became better, worse or stayed the same following the offseason.

With such few personnel changes, Hensley ranked all but one as staying the same– except for the outside linebacker unit, which he graded as worse.

Considering Hensley only ranked the defensive roster as remaining same or worse, it sounds as if the ESPN writer is expecting a setback for the defense.

"You don't lose your best outside linebacker in [Matt] Judon and say you got better," Hensley wrote. "Plus, Baltimore parted ways with its second-most accomplished pass-rusher in [Yannick] Ngakoue, who proved to be a bad fit. No current Ravens outside linebacker has produced more than five sacks in a season since 2016, which is why many expect Baltimore to sign a more established pass-rusher like [Justin] Houston or Melvin Ingram at some point."

Losing such a talented tandem at the same position will feel like a step back, but those reps are now available for players like linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh to make the most of. That is if they can break into the roles currently held by linebackers Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee.

"Bowser and McPhee were re-signed to become the veteran anchors on the outside," Hensley wrote. "Coaches and teammates have raved about the growth of Ferguson, a former third-round pick, who has a disappointing 4.5 sacks in his first two seasons."

Hensley finished the positions' breakdown with a note on the rookie additions of Oweh and fifth-round selection, defensive end Daelin Hayes.

"The Ravens are excited about Oweh, a first-round pick who should make an instant impact because he has picked up the defense quickly," Hensley wrote. "He's not the typical rookie who hesitates because he's thinking about his assignment. Hayes, a rookie fifth-round pick, stood out in offseason practices."

Though Hensley didn't say an position groups are "better" right now, there are multiple areas where there could be improvement.

Hensley pointed to a possible resurgence from veteran Calais Campbell, who dealt with COVID-19 and injuries last season. There's also optimism about Tavon Young returning healthy and further development from defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and linebacker Patrick Queen. Madubuike was PFF's Sam Monson's pick for the Ravens' 2021 breakout candidate.

"The Ravens were one of the toughest teams in the league to identify a clear breakout candidate for, and so we look to a player who impressed on limited snaps," Monson wrote. "Third-round pick Justin Madubuike played 259 snaps in the regular season and had his best game against the league's best offensive line this year (Cleveland). Madubuike notched 10 total pressures and put enough quality on tape — including a 90.4 overall grade in Week 14 — to suggest he is deserving of a much bigger role in 2021."

Queen also talked last month during media availability about how beneficial a full offseason will be this year and how he's in better shape heading into this season.