Late for Work 7/2: Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Greater Than Great' in 2020

Ronnie Stanley: Rest Played No Factor in Playoff Loss to Titans

Ravens players and coaches are undoubtedly tired of talking about January's playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, but they understand it comes with the territory after falling short of their own high expectations.

When Ronnie Stanley was asked to reflect on the game during his appearance on CBS Sports HQ, the All-Pro left tackle dismissed the notion that the team was negatively impacted by resting some starters in Week 17 and having a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

"We just didn't play well," Stanley said. "I think the rest was to our advantage. Anyone saying that was a bad thing doesn't really understand how long that season is, so that rest only helped us. … We just weren't all there that night and they were the better team on that particular night."

Stanley said the loss "serves as great motivation" for him entering this season.