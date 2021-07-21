Late for Work 7/21: A Word of Caution for Ravens' Upgraded Offense

Ravens' Weapons Ranked Higher, But a Word of Caution

The Ravens have not been known as a team with a multitude of offensive weapons, but that's changing.

Baltimore upgraded Lamar Jackson's weapons with another first-round wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, and veteran free-agent signing Sammy Watkins. That's not to mention additions to the offensive line to help protect Jackson better.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 NFL teams' offensive weapons and the Ravens jumped into the top half of the league at No. 14 overall – up from No. 20 in 2020 and No. 26 in 2019.

"After watching Lamar Jackson fruitlessly wait for receivers to come open in the AFC [Divisional] Game, the Ravens acted and added Sammy Watkins and first-round pick Rashod Bateman to their receiving corps," Barnwell wrote.

"The hoped-for leaps forward from Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews simply didn't come; the talented tight end seems to be better playing somewhere around 50% of the offensive snaps, while Brown hasn't been able to consistently make his explosiveness pay at the NFL level. They still may have another gear, but now, the Ravens won't be as dependent on Andrews and Brown to be present and impactful."

However, it seems Barnwell may be just as – if not more – excited about the Ravens' running game weapons.

"And while they get help from the threat of Jackson as a runner, the one-two punch of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards gives the Ravens one of the league's better halfback combos," Barnwell wrote.

"Dobbins is coming off what might be viewed as a historic rookie season in some ways, as you don't see many runners who take the ball often (134 times) and finish the season with a yards per carry starting with the number '6.' Just two backs since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger have posted 100-plus carries and averaged 6.0 or more yards per attempt as a rookie: Dobbins and Alvin Kamara. Dobbins isn't in Kamara's league as a receiver, but if Bateman or Watkins help spur the downfield passing attack, the Ravens won't need him to be."

There's a lot of optimism about the Ravens' passing attack taking the next step this season, and for good reason. An improvement in the aerial attack is widely seen as the key to unlocking a deeper postseason run.

But NFL Network's Jim Trotter had a word of caution about leaning too heavily on the passing game and those new receivers.

"One thing the Ravens have to be careful about and Greg Roman has to be careful about is … I've seen this play before in San Francisco where Greg Roman was the offensive coordinator. Late in his tenure there, they decided to try and open up that offense, to bring in more wide receivers and make it more explosive when Colin Kaepernick was the quarterback. It did not work," Trotter said.

Trotter may be referencing the 49ers' 2014 season, two years after falling to the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII. That offseason, San Francisco added two veteran wide receivers, Stevie Johnson and Brandon Lloyd, to an already veteran group led by Anquan Boldin and Michael Crabtree.

The passing game didn't take off, Kaepernick's stats dropped (fewer touchdowns, more interceptions, lower quarterback rating) despite significantly more passing attempts, and the 49ers went from 12-4 in 2013 to 8-8 and out of the playoffs in 2014.

Now, comparing the two teams just because Roman was the offensive coordinator of both isn't at all apples to apples. It's all different players and Roman isn't the same coach he was then.

This offseason, Roman said he wants to "expand the profile" of the Ravens offense. But he also said it's about finding more balance and being able to hurt opponents more when they commit extra resources to stop the run. The Ravens are still going to run the ball a lot.