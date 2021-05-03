Ravens Plan to 'Expand Our Profile' With New Receiver Weapons

All teams gush about their draft picks, but Roman spoke in detail about why he is excited to add Bateman to the mix. The top priority for the Ravens' opponents has been defending the run, even when it means selling out and committing eight or nine players to the box and leaving themselves more vulnerable to the pass. But Bateman has the speed and talent to make opponents pay for that approach.

"There's more passing plays per year than running plays," Roman said. "We want to be great at both. There's times when people from a numerical standpoint are just going to dare you to throw it and just commit more to defend the run than you can possibly hope to have sustained success against. That's where we really want to take a big step this year. I think that's really going to be key to us taking a big step offensively.

"The thing that hits my brain is 'Right place, right time' when I think about Rashod Bateman here with the Ravens. Because I think he brings a style that is really going to compliment the guys who are here right now."

Wallace will have to earn his reps as a rookie, but his potential to make plays for the Ravens as a rookie is real. Many draft analysts expected Wallace to be drafted much higher and believe the Ravens got a fourth-round steal.