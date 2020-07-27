Late for Work 7/27: Ravens Couldn't 'Reasonably Fit' Jamal Adams' Price Tag

"[J]udging by what the Seahawks agreed to trade, the Ravens likely never would've parted with what they had to to acquire Adams," NBC Sports' Andrew Gillis wrote. "... That's simply a price tag the Ravens shouldn't have paid."

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets received calls from other teams, but the Seahawks were the "most aggressive suitor."

There are plenty of factors to consider here, the first being draft capital. Adams is undoubtedly one of the best safeties in the NFL, but giving up multiple first-round picks is a big commitment.

"[W]hile the Ravens' roster is still young, they're all eventually going to reach their paydays," Gillis added. "And when that comes, the Ravens will have to cut ties with players they don't want to.

"The only way to replenish talent then, with the team a few years away from salary cap trouble, is through the draft. And the Ravens dealing away multiple draft choices in future years for a player that could limit the team's ability to re-sign homegrown, premier players at premier positions is simply too much to have to part with."

The Ravens are an organization that covets draft picks, and homegrown talent has been a significant factor to the team's success. That's held true under general managers Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta.

"This is a franchise that trusts its ability to pick in the first round and that trust is built on plenty of evidence," Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler wrote. "DeCosta has tinkered with the Newsome formula and the new approach on an old trick has gotten building block pieces of a team that could legitimately win a Super Bowl or two."

The second factor to consider is cost.

Adams still has two years left on his rookie contract, but he's reportedly seeking to become the NFL's highest-paid safety. That would mean earning more than the Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson, who makes $14.6 million per year.

In addition, the Ravens already have Earl Thomas III entering his second year on his contract, and Chuck Clark, who signed a three-year extension this offseason.

"If I'm being conservative and assuming that there's a modest market for draft picks and the Seahawks are giving away two first-round picks 26th or later, my guess is that the two first-round picks are worth about $40 million in surplus value," ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote. "Swapping the third-round pick for a fourth-round pick one year later is maybe $2 million or so given that teams typically pay a premium in draft capital to get a pick a year earlier, although the Jets are likely to be toward the top of the round.