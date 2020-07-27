Four Ravens Unveiled on 'Top 100 Players of 2020' Countdown

Campbell's ranking at No. 79 makes the Ravens' trade for him this offseason look even better. At 33 years old, Campbell is still considered by his peers to be one of the best defensive linemen in the league.

However, Campbell did drop 25 spots from No. 54 on last year's list. That's probably because Campbell went from 10.5 sacks in 2018 to 6.5 last year.

He was still Pro Football Focus' fourth highest-rated defensive lineman in the league last year and the NFL's top run defender. Great run defense doesn't get as much glam, but the Ravens will gladly take it.