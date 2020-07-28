Late for Work 7/28: Two Sets of Rankings Have Lamar Jackson As a Tier 2 Quarterback

Brown showed flashes last season of why the Ravens selected him in the first round, as he tied a franchise rookie record with seven touchdown catches despite playing with a screw in his left foot after undergoing Lisfranc surgery less than a year earlier. One of Brown's trainers, P.J. Quarrie, said Ravens fans have yet to see the real Brown.

"Interviews with three trainers who've worked with Brown this offseason depict a player hell-bent on domination and healthy enough at last to do it," Shaffer wrote. "He is stronger and faster now, a more complete receiver. But it is not the made-for-social-media highlights that have left them awed; it is Brown's complete commitment to reconstructing his body, almost from the ground up."

Quarrie said his early sessions with Brown focused on building strength back up in his foot.

"We took it all the way back to, like, basic walking," Quarrie said. "Walking stuff, proper way to move, building it up, and then you're going from there."

Brown progressed quickly. The next step was to get faster, or at least as fast as he was prior to the surgery. To that end, Brown worked with Daniel Harper, a high school track coach and coach of a club team. Harper put Brown through drills that focused on running uphill.

"During one workout set, Harper had Brown climb the first hill with one foot — the bottom half with his left, the upper half with his right, no stops allowed," Shaffer wrote. "It was like asking someone to climb a staircase with a stubbed toe."

As is evident by Brown's physical appearance in his videos, he's also bulked up. After playing at around 170 pounds at Oklahoma, the 5-foot-9 Brown told Bleacher Report he was down to 157 at one point last season. Now he's a "solid" 180, Quarrie said.

Harper also has served as Brown's strength and conditioning coach and nutritionist.

"Brown's vein-popping, eye-catching physique has been rigorously sculpted, the product of both open (bench press) and closed (back squat) kinetic-chain workouts," Shaffer wrote.

Harper said there are "no vanity exercises; every movement has a functional application."

"Say Brown needs to beat press coverage against a bigger cornerback," Shaffer wrote. "Harper's had him set up in a push-up position, his hands cupping a medicine ball. The goal isn't just to go down and up; it's to explode over a nearby 6-inch hurdle, absorb the impact, do another medicine ball push-up, then explode back over the same hurdle, again and again."